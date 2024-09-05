Potential biomarker for early Alzheimer’s diagnosis identified

New research has found a way to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease (AD) earlier by analyzing biomarkers in blood. This could help reduce the effects of dementia. AD, the most common form of dementia, affects over 33 million people globally. It is usually diagnosed when memory problems disrupt daily life.

Dr. Brandon Mahan from the University of Melbourne leads a team working with neuroscientists to develop a blood test for early AD detection. Using advanced techniques from cosmochemistry, they are searching for early AD biomarkers in human blood serum, as published in Metallomics.

From a study and biobank, they tested potassium isotope levels in blood serum from 20 people—10 healthy and 10 with AD. Dr. Mahan said their test could diagnose AD early before symptoms appear, and they are less likely to face stability issues than protein-based tests.

It measures potassium isotopes, which don’t break down like proteins do.AD diagnosis relies on medical history, exams, brain scans, and protein analysis.

Dr. Mahan said that “early diagnosis would allow for quicker lifestyle changes and medication to slow Alzheimer’s progression and give families more time to manage the effects.” It could also help patients qualify for more clinical trials, advancing research and potential treatments. He and his team seek partners and support to continue their work.

Professor Ashley Bush from The Florey is hopeful about the results of the small pilot study. He says their blood test shows promise and could compete with top current tests. However, more work is needed to confirm its usefulness.

With an aging population, AD cases are increasing. Dementia cases are expected to double every 20 years, and global costs could reach $2.8 trillion by 2030. In 2024, over 421,000 Australians have dementia, making it the second leading cause of death in Australia and the top cause for women.

The study suggests that a new biomarker could help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier. This early detection could lead to better management and treatment options for the disease.

