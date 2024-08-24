Placebos can reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression

A Michigan State University study found that even when people knew they were taking placebos, their COVID-related anxiety was reduced. Participants under prolonged stress from the COVID-19 pandemic were recruited for a two-week trial.

Half took placebo pills, knowing they were placebos, while the other half took nothing. All participants had online sessions with a researcher. The placebo group was given information about the placebo effect and received placebo pills by mail with instructions on how to take them.

The study, published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being, found that people who knowingly took placebos had a significant drop in stress, anxiety, and depression within two weeks compared to those who didn’t receive any treatment. Participants found the placebos easy to use and suitable for the situation.

Jason Moser, a co-author and MSU psychology professor said, “Long-term stress can harm mental health, so it’s exciting that a simple method can bring big benefits. Non-deceptive placebos are a good option for those dealing with high stress, anxiety, and depression.”

Darwin Guevarra, co-author of the study said, “This ability to give non-deceptive placebos remotely makes it easier to reach more people. Remote placebos could help those with mental health issues who can’t access regular mental health services.”

The MSU study found that placebos can effectively reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, even when people know they’re taking a placebo.

