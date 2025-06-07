Physicists recreated extreme quantum vacuum effects

A quantum vacuum is a state that is assumed to be empty. However, quantum physics predicts that it is full of virtual electron-positron pairs.

For the first time, physicists at the University of Oxford, along with Instituto Superior Técnico at the University of Lisbon, have achieved real-time, three-dimensional simulations of how intense laser beams alter the ‘quantum vacuum.’

Created using advanced computational modeling, these simulations recreate a bizarre phenomenon called vacuum four-wave mixing. Three focused laser pulses create an intense electromagnetic field that disturbs virtual electron-positron pairs in a vacuum.

This disturbance makes photons interact, bouncing off each other like billiard balls, which then produces a fourth laser beam—a “light from darkness” effect. These interactions could help scientists explore new physics at extreme energy levels.

Heat energy can travel through a complete vacuum

This study isn’t just theoretical—it represents a significant step toward experimentally proving quantum effects for the first time.

Researchers utilized an advanced version of OSIRIS, a simulation tool that models the interaction of laser beams with matter and plasma.

Doctoral student Zixin (Lily) Zhang and her team used the model in a three-beam scattering experiment, capturing quantum signatures and key details about how these interactions evolve. With this benchmarked simulation, they now plan to explore new laser structures and advanced pulse techniques.

The simulations provide essential data for designing precise real-world laser experiments, including pulse timing and beam shapes, while also uncovering unexpected asymmetries in laser interactions.

Beyond improving laser experiments, the tool could aid scientists in searching for dark matter candidates, including axions and millicharged particles.

Study co-author Professor Luis Silva highlights that this computational method, combined with ultra-intense lasers, advanced detection, and analytical modeling, is paving the way for a new era of laser-matter research, thereby expanding our understanding of fundamental physics.

Journal Reference:

Zhang, Z., Aboushelbaya, R., Ouatu, I. et al. Computational modelling of the semi-classical quantum vacuum in 3D. Commun Phys 8, 224 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s42005-025-02128-8