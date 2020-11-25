SUBSCRIBE

Physicists introduced the notion of the quantum magic square

They cannot be as easily characterized as their 'classical' cousins.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Physicists introduced the notion of the quantum magic square
Credit: Universität Innsbruck

The magic squares reflect the magic of mathematics. Magic Squares are square grids with a special arrangement of numbers in them. These numbers are special because every row, column, and diagonal adds up to the same number.

Recently, quantum physicist Gemma De las Cuevas and mathematicians Tim Netzer and Tom Drescher introduced the quantum magic square notion. For the first time, physicists studied the properties of this quantum version of magic squares in detail.

Tim Netzer and Tom Drescher from the Department of Mathematics and Gemma De las Cuevas from the Department of Theoretical Physics have introduced the quantum magic square, which is a magic square. Still, instead of numbers, one puts in matrices. This is a non-commutative, and thus quantum, a generalization of a magic square.

In the study, physicists show that quantum magic squares cannot be as quickly characterized as their “classical” cousins. More precisely, quantum magic squares are not convex combinations of quantum permutation matrices. Instead, they are richer and more complicated to understand.

Tom Drescher said“This is the general theme when generalizations to the non-commutative case are studied.”

“The work is at the intersection of algebraic geometry and quantum information and showcases the benefits of interdisciplinary collaboration.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Gemma De las Cuevas et al. Quantum magic squares: Dilations and their limitations, Journal of Mathematical Physics (2020). DOI: 10.1063/5.0022344

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Using quantum properties of light to transmit information

Amit Malewar -
Building a quantum network one node at a time.
Read more
Science

Physicists successfully demonstrate controlled transport of stored light

Amit Malewar -
A milestone in quantum physics.
Read more
Technology

Quantum entanglement detected onboard a CubeSat nanosatellite

Tech Explorist -
In a critical step toward creating a global quantum communications network, researchers have generated and detected quantum entanglement onboard a CubeSat nanosatellite...
Read more
Science

New insights into the energy states of quantum dots

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from Basel, Bochum, and Copenhagen have gained new insights into the energy states of quantum dots. Through their experiments, scientists have...
Read more
Science

Effects of Vitamin E more diverse than thought

Pranjal Mehar -
At the University of Innsbruck, a pharmacy team has been inquiring about normal items for their anti-inflammatory impacts for quite a while. The investigations...
Read more
Environment

How clouds are formed even at low temperatures?

Pranjal Mehar -
There are small aerosol particles floating in the air constantly. Though, the particles are not visible to the naked eye and perform a significant role...
Read more

TRENDING

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

New recycling process could cut down millions of tons of plastic waste

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
A method for reclaiming the polymers using solvents.
Read more

Scientists created diamonds at room temperature in minutes

Science Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists has defied nature to make diamonds in minutes in a laboratory at room temperature.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist