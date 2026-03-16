Researchers find “Phubbing” may damage romantic relationships

Although smartphones enable connection, they might harm romantic relationships in less obvious ways. A new study shows that regularly tuning out a partner to focus on one’s phone can, over time, decrease feelings of love and satisfaction with a relationship.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut and Columbia University labeled this tendency “phubbing” (as in phone snubbing), which has been shown to create emotional distance between partners. They reported their findings in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Led by communication researcher Amanda Denes, the study examined how couples’ phone habits shaped their relationship dynamics during COVID-19.

The researchers found that people who feel neglected when a partner is on their phone can experience negative emotional responses. In other words, participants who had been phubbed reported feeling less loved and valued, experiencing lower relationship satisfaction, and greater conflict/greater emotional distance.

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The negative impact persisted even when both partners had similar phone use. The very impression that a partner was putting their phone ahead of the relationship might be harmful.

Denes said, “Like others, we noticed how much relationships were shifting because of stress, isolation, and changes in daily routines during the pandemic. Couples were also navigating new challenges, like increased physical closeness. We started to wonder how the potentially increased time people were spending on their phones might impact their relationships.”

The study examined how couples communicated during COVID-19, an era of lockdowns that required them to be home together more than ever before.

Communication technology usage skyrocketed as people turned to their phones to stay in touch with friends and family during this time. Couples endured increased stress and isolation, often contending with the same physical environment for extended hours.

The researchers wanted to know if the increase in phone use during such an arduous time affected how couples perceived each other.

The research highlights how small, everyday behaviors can have a big impact on relationship health.

“One of the key takeaways from our study is that when a person feels ignored by their partner because they are more focused on their phone, it may make them feel less loved and cared for, which can ultimately damage the relationship,” says Denes. “These findings highlight the importance of being mindful of how we use our phones around loved ones, especially during stressful times.”

Phubbing can undermine important elements of romantic relationships, like emotional closeness, intimacy, communication quality and satisfaction overall, according to the researchers.

About 4 percent of Americans in romantic relationships say their partner’s phone use is troublesome. Almost half say their partner gets distracted by their phone when they are talking.

These findings indicate how digital distractions slowly chip away at relationship quality over time.

The researchers say simply being aware is the first step toward improving relationship satisfaction.

Couples can reduce the detrimental impacts of phubbing by establishing limitations on phone use, creating designated no-phone times, during meals or conversations, for example, sharing what they are watching on their phones, and showing more love and attentiveness.

Even incidental phone use can make a partner feel ignored.

This study is one of the first to examine phubbing during a global crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, showing that trends in technology use become even more important during stressful times when emotional support is desperately needed.

Future studies may look at how phone use affects relationships in everyday life, not just during crises, and how couples can build healthier digital habits.

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