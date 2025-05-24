Researchers study penguin poop’s impact on climate

Ammonia plays an essential role in the atmosphere but is rarely measured, making it harder to understand key climate processes like how new particles form, especially in remote areas.

A new study examines how this happens on the Antarctic Peninsula, using highly sensitive instruments to measure ammonia levels and other gases and particles to explore how these processes contribute to cloud formation.

Penguins contribute significantly to atmospheric chemistry in coastal Antarctica. Researchers found that ammonia from penguin colonies—rather than the open ocean—helps drive new particle formation (NPF) when combined with sulfuric acid from marine phytoplankton.

This process plays a key role in cloud formation. Ammonia and sulfur compounds from oceanic microbes serve as a crucial ingredient for cloud condensation nuclei. Additionally, dimethylamine, likely from penguin guano, accelerates particle formation, boosting the rate by up to 10,000 times.

How do penguins become oceanic birds?

This research highlights how penguin and bird colonies and oceanic microbes play a vital role in shaping atmospheric chemistry in coastal Antarctica. Their interactions drive the formation of aerosols, which influence cloud formation and climate dynamics in the region.

The findings establish a direct link between ecosystem activity and atmospheric processes, reinforcing the importance of studying biological contributions to climate systems, especially as environmental changes accelerate in Antarctica.

The study reveals that newly formed atmospheric particles can grow and contribute to cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), influencing cloud and fog formation in coastal Antarctica. This means penguins and seabirds play a crucial role in atmospheric chemistry, shaping climate processes through their biological activity.

