A common ocean algae helps cool the Earth’s climate

New research has uncovered the significant role of a common type of ocean algae in producing a massively abundant compound that helps cool the Earth’s climate.

The study by the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Ocean University of China (OUC) has identified the bloom-forming Pelagophyceae algae as important producers of a compound called dimethylsulfoniopropionate (DMSP). This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of how these tiny marine organisms impact our planet.

“The Pelagophyceae are amongst the most abundant algae on Earth, yet they were not previously known as important producers of DMSP,” said co-lead author Professor Jonathan Todd of UEA’s School of Biological Sciences. “This discovery is exciting because DMSP is an abundant antistress compound, a food source for other microorganisms, and a major source of climate-cooling gases.”

Dr. Jinyan Wang, OUC/UEA PhD student and first author, said: “Understanding the role of Pelagophyceae in DMSP production means we need to rethink how much of this compound is being produced and how it impacts our climate.”

Every year, marine microorganisms in the Earth’s oceans produce billions of tonnes of DMSP, which aids in their survival by protecting them against various stresses, such as changes in salinity, cold, high pressure, and oxidative stress.

DMSP serves as the primary source of a climate-active gas known as dimethylsulfide (DMS), which is responsible for the iconic smell of the seaside.

This study proposes that the production of DMSP, and subsequently the release of DMS, is likely greater than previously estimated, underscoring the crucial role of microbes in regulating global climate.

DMS plays a crucial role as a signaling molecule, guiding marine life to sources of food and deterring predators. When DMS is released into the atmosphere, its oxidation products contribute to cloud formation, reflecting sunlight away from the Earth and effectively moderating the planet’s temperature.

This natural process is vital for regulating the Earth’s climate and plays a significant role in the global sulfur cycle, facilitating the return of sulfur from the oceans to land.

The collaboration between UEA and OUC in establishing the Sino-UK Joint Research Centre aims to advance cutting-edge research and teaching in marine and ocean science. UEA’s Dr. Andrew Curson’s identification of the novel enzymes responsible for DMSP synthesis in various bacteria, photosynthetic cyanobacteria, and algae underscores the significant advancements in this field.

Dr Curson said: “The identity of these enzymes allowed our team to identify Pelagophyceae as potentially abundant and important DMSP producers.”

“By identifying the enzymes involved in DMSP production, scientists can better understand and predict the behavior of these ecosystem-disruptive, brown-tide-forming algae and their impact on global climate change,” said co-lead author Professor Xiao-Hua Zhang of OUC’s College of Marine Life Science. “This study has also raised questions about other unidentified versions of the enzymes needed to make DMSP or entirely different pathways for making it that are currently unknown.”

Researchers emphasize the necessity for further exploration of Pelagophyceae algae in their natural habitats, as well as more comprehensive investigations into other marine organisms. Enhanced measurements of environmental DMSP levels, production, and breakdown rates, along with a thorough assessment of the enzymes involved in DMSP production, are crucial for advancing the field.

This collaborative research, involving UEA, OUC, Qingdao Agricultural University, the University of Porto, Shandong University, and the Laoshan Laboratory in Qingdao, China, underscores the significance of these efforts.

Journal reference: