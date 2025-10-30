How parasitic worms use static to find prey

Entomopathogenic nematodes (EPNs) are tiny worms that act as natural pest-killers. They take big risks. When they jump through the air to find unsuspecting insect hosts, it’s a matter of survival. If they miss, they could starve or become prey for others.

Recently, scientists discovered that large insects can carry enough static electricity to yank nearby, non-jumping worms right off surfaces. But can this invisible force also sway the flight path of the daredevil EPNs mid-jump?

A new study from UC Berkeley and Emory University reveals they’re guided by invisible forces: static electricity. When fruit flies carry an electric charge, they act like tiny magnets in the air. The parasitic worm Steinernema carpocapsae senses this charge and adjusts its jump, increasing its odds of landing and infecting the host.

Researchers studied how tiny parasitic worms leap toward fruit flies. Turns out, the more electrically charged the fly, the better the worm’s chances of landing and infecting it.

To unravel how these tiny worms chase their airborne prey, scientists gave them a test flight, literally. They launched the jumping nematodes through a wind tunnel and watched how they moved. Some got blown off course by the breeze, revealing just how sensitive their flight paths are.

To make sense of it all, the researchers built a model that blends the physics of air and static electricity. Since the camera only captures flat, 2D images, they used a clever statistical method called Bayesian inference to reconstruct the worms’ true 3D motions.

Each worm carries a tiny electrostatic charge, just 0.1 picocoulombs, enough to feel the pull of a charged fruit fly nearby. This attraction isn’t random; the rules of electrostatic induction predict it. To trace the midair journey of these jumping nematodes, scientists turned to modeling. They figured out how much air each worm displaces, like the ripple a pebble makes in water (that’s the hydrodynamic radius), and how much the worm fights against the air as it flies (its drag coefficient). Those tiny flight traits gave scientists the clues they needed to chart the midair dance between parasite and host.

And here’s the twist: while stronger electric charges on flies make worm landings more likely, a gentle breeze (about 0.2 m/s) actually helps.

The findings lay the groundwork for building physics-inspired blueprints of how tiny creatures interact, models that could apply far beyond worms and flies, to other small-scale ecosystems where invisible forces shape life-and-death encounters.

When an insect flaps its wings, it builds up a static charge, hundreds of volts strong. That invisible energy doesn’t just crackle in the air; it reaches out to parasitic jumping worms like a beacon. The worm picks up an opposite charge, making it magnetically drawn to its airborne target.

The stronger the insect’s charge, the better the worm’s odds: At 100 volts, the worm has less than a 10% chance of landing. At 800 volts, success jumps to 80%.

Postdoctoral fellow Ranjiangshang Ran said, “Our findings suggest that, without electrostatics, it would make no sense for this jumping predatory behavior to have evolved in these worms.”

Ortega-Jiménez explained that when the worm senses a mechanical perturbation, which can be an insect overhead, it curls into a loop and launches itself in the air. If the worm hits its target, it enters the insect’s body through a natural opening and deposits bacteria that live amicably in the nematode. These bacteria are lethal to insects, however, killing them within 48 hours. After the host dies, the worm feeds on multiplying bacteria and insect tissue, then lays eggs. Several generations may occur in the insect’s cadaver until the juvenile worms emerge into the environment to infect other insects with bacteria.

“Using physics, we learned something new and interesting about an adaptive strategy in an organism,” Ran said. “We’re helping to pioneer the emerging field of electrostatic ecology.”

