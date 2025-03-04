Affordable hydrogen production with a low-cost palladium-based nanosheet

Hydrogen energy promises a clean and sustainable future, but its production often depends on expensive platinum-based catalysts, making it costly. The industry needs more affordable alternatives to platinum to make hydrogen energy more viable.

- Advertisement -

Researchers from the Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have developed a new catalyst called bis(diimino)palladium coordination nanosheets (PdDI). These low-cost palladium-based nanosheets match platinum’s performance in producing hydrogen.

They have made a significant advancement in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) technology, which is crucial for generating green hydrogen. HER involves splitting water into hydrogen gas (H₂) using electrolysis.

Platinum has traditionally been used as a catalyst in HER, converting nascent hydrogen ([H]) into hydrogen gas. However, it’s scarcity and high-cost limit its large-scale use.

The researchers created palladium-based nanosheets using a simple synthesis process and small amounts of precious metals. With enhanced catalytic activity, these nanosheets reduced metal usage and significantly lowered the costs of H₂ production.

- Advertisement -

Benefits of Bis(diimino)metal coordination nanosheets:

High conductivity

Large Surface area

Efficient electron transfer

Sparse metal arrangement reduces material usage

Scalable, efficient, and cost-effective

The research team developed PdDI nanosheets using gas-liquid interfacial synthesis and electrochemical oxidation. The E-PdDI sheets showed a low overpotential of 34 mV, nearly matching platinum’s 35 mV, requiring very little extra energy for hydrogen production. Their exchange current density of 2.1 mA/cm² also matched platinum’s performance, making E-PdDI one of the most efficient HER catalysts.

Highly active catalyst for hydrogen evolving reaction (HER). Researchers develop a highly active catalyst to replace platinum-based catalysts for affordable production of hydrogen. Image credit: Hiroaki Maeda from Tokyo University of Science, Japan

Any catalyst must have long-term stability. PdDI nanosheets are durable. During experiments in acidic conditions, they remained intact after 12 hours, which confirms their suitability for real-world hydrogen production systems.

Surprising discovery: nanosheets can be chemical reagents too

Dr. Hiroaki Maed from TUS stated, “Our research brings us one step closer to making H₂ production more affordable and sustainable, a crucial step for achieving a clean energy future.”

Using PdDI nanosheets instead of platinum supports the United Nations’ goals for affordable, clean energy and innovation.

Switching from platinum to PdDI nanosheets can reduce mining emissions and accelerate the shift to a sustainable hydrogen economy. Palladium is less dense than platinum, which lowers the need for expensive metals and results in cheaper electrode production. This change will benefit industries such as automobiles, hydrogen production, and electrode supply.

Journal Reference

Hiroaki Maeda, Eunice Jia Han Phua, Yuta Sudo, Sayoko Nagashima, Wentai Chen, Mayumi Fujino, Kenji Takada, Naoya Fukui, Hiroyasu Masunaga, Sono Sasaki, Kazuhito Tsukagoshi, Hiroshi Nishihara. Synthesis of Bis(diimino)palladium Nanosheets as Highly Active Electrocatalysts for Hydrogen Evolution. Chemistry – A European Journal. DOI: 10.1002/chem.202403082