Pain: Dominant symptom in long Covid

Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection, is when people still have symptoms months after recovering from COVID-19. A new study from the University College London investigated long COVID (LC) symptoms self-reported from 1008 individuals via a digital application.

Scientists found that pain may be the most prevalent and severe symptom reported by individuals with long Covid. Almost 26.5% of participants reported headache, joint pain, and stomach pain as the most common symptom.

Anxiety and depression (18.4%), fatigue (14.3%), and dyspnoea (shortness of breath) (7.4%) were the other most common symptoms.

The analysis found that symptom intensity, especially pain, increased by an average of 3.3% each month since initial registration.

Significant disparities were found among different groups when considering the impact of demographic factors on the severity of symptoms. Older individuals reported much higher symptom intensity. Those aged 68-77 had symptoms that were 32.8% more severe, while those aged 78-87 experienced an 86% increase in intensity compared to the 18-27 age group.

Gender differences were notable, with women reporting 9.2% more intense symptoms, including pain, than men. Ethnicity also played a role: non-white individuals with long COVID reported 23.5% more intense symptoms compared to white individuals.

The study also found that education level affected symptom severity. People with higher education (NVQ levels 3, 4, and 5) experienced significantly less severe symptoms, including pain. Reductions were 27.7% for NVQ level 3, 62.8% for NVQ level 4, and 44.7% for NVQ level 5, compared to those with lower education levels (NVQ levels 1-2).

Socioeconomic status, as measured by the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD), also affected symptom intensity. Participants from less deprived areas reported less intense symptoms than those from the most deprived areas. However, the number of symptoms did not significantly vary with socioeconomic status, indicating that while deprivation may increase symptom intensity, it does not necessarily result in a wider range of symptoms.

Lead author Dr David Sunkersing (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: “Our study highlights pain as a predominant self-reported symptom in long Covid, but it also shows how demographic factors play a significant role in symptom severity.

“With ongoing occurrences of Covid-19 (e.g., LB.1, or D-FLiRT variants), the potential for more long Covid cases remains a pressing concern. Our findings can help shape targeted interventions and support strategies for those most at risk.”

The researchers emphasized the need for ongoing support for long COVID clinics and the development of treatment strategies focused on pain management and other common symptoms like neuropsychological issues and fatigue.

Given the significant impact of demographic factors on symptom severity, the study highlighted the importance of healthcare policies that address these disparities to ensure equitable care for all individuals affected by long COVID.

