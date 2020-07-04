SUBSCRIBE

How much oxygen our brain needs?

Neurobiologists have now succeeded for the first time in directly correlating oxygen consumption with the activity of certain nerve cells.

By Amit Malewar
Science
How much oxygen our brain needs?

Our brain needs a disproportionate amount of energy than its body mass. The aerobic metabolic processes produce this energy that consumes considerable amounts of oxygen.

Hence, the oxygen concentrations in the brain are an important parameter that influences the function of nerve cells and glial cells. Although, how much oxygen is consumed in the brain and how this is related to neuronal activity remains obscure.

LMU neurobiologists Hans Straka, Suzan Özugur, and Lars Kunz have now succeeded for the first time in directly measuring this in the intact brain and correlating it with nerve cell activity.

In an already established animal model—tadpoles of the clawed frog Xenopus laevis—the scientists used electrochemical sensors to determine the concentration of oxygen in the brain and one of the brain ventricles. They were able to precisely control the amount of oxygen available to the brain as well as inhibit nerve cell activity with the help of pharmacological substances. Using the example of nerve cells that control eye movements, the scientists succeeded in directly recording the relationship between oxygen consumption and nerve cell activity.

Oxygen distribution around the tissue. Red = area saturated with atmospheric oxygen; blue = complete lack of oxygen, for example in the brain ventricle (in the middle
Oxygen distribution around the tissue. Red = area saturated with atmospheric oxygen; blue = complete lack of oxygen, for example in the brain ventricle (in the middle). Credit: H. Straka

LMU neurobiologist Hans Straka said, “We have found that the brain is anoxic in a normal air-saturated environment, which means that no oxygen can be measured. The complete oxygen was, therefore, immediately used by the cells to synthesize energy-rich substances. If more than twice the atmospheric oxygen concentration was available, the energy metabolism was saturated, and oxygen was abundantly present in the brain.”

“We were also able to show that during normal operation, only about 50 percent of the oxygen is used for nerve cell activity. So the other 50 percent is required for glial cells and for maintaining the basic metabolic rate of nerve cells. However, nerve cells with increased activity consume more oxygen.”

To understand how information is processed in the brain, knowledge of the relationship between oxygen availability and brain activity is essential. The results of this study offer detailed insights into this. Also, they are an essential basis for further investigations of the brain’s energy balance in future experiments and for measuring oxygen consumption for various nerve cell functions.

Journal Reference:
  1. Suzan Özugur et al. Relationship between oxygen consumption and neuronal activity in a defined neural circuit, BMC Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1186/s12915-020-00811-6 

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

How the brain organizes information about odors?

Amit Malewar -
A new study provides new insights into the mystery of scent, where scientists describe for the first time how relationships between different odors are encoded in the olfactory cortex, the region of brain responsible for processing smell.
Read more
Health

Your brain shows if you are lonely or not

Pranjal Mehar -
Social connection is critical to well-being, yet how the brain reflects our attachment to other people remains mostly unknown.
Read more
Technology

Multifunctional e-glasses monitor health, protect eyes, control video game

Amit Malewar -
Personal accessories, for example, glasses and watches that we usually carry in our everyday life, can yield essential data from the human...
Read more
Science

Scientists created a map of the different brain regions of humans and other primates

Amit Malewar -
By studying gene expression in 33 different brain regions of humans, chimpanzees, macaques, and bonobos, scientists at the Skoltech have created a...
Read more
Science

These neurons are responsible for memory consolidation during REM sleep

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and the University of Tokyo have identified a specific group of neurons that is necessary for...
Read more
Science

This region in the brain is the home to your stress

Amit Malewar -
A new study offers detailed insight that may aid people in dealing with the debilitating sense of fear and anxiety that stress...
Read more

TRENDING

Astronomers discovered the first exposed core of a planet

Space Amit Malewar -
Astronomers from the University of Warwick have recently discovered the surviving core of a gas giant named TOI 849 b, orbiting a...
Read more

The pink eye is a primary symptom of COVID-19

Health Amit Malewar -
The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus includes Cough, fever, and Shortness of breath. Later on, CDC offers six new symptoms of...
Read more

How much oxygen our brain needs?

Science Amit Malewar -
Neurobiologists have now succeeded for the first time in directly correlating oxygen consumption with the activity of certain nerve cells.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist