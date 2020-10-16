SUBSCRIBE

There is only a limited amount of hydrogen gas available in the universe

Upgraded GMRT measures the mass of hydrogen in distant galaxies.

By Amit Malewar
Space
A GMRT Antenna at night
A GMRT Antenna at night. Credit: Rakesh Rao

Astronomers had long known that galaxies formed stars faster when the universe was young than they do today. 

Using the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), astronomers from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR) in Pune, and the Raman Research Institute (RRI), had measured the atomic hydrogen content of galaxies seen as they were 8 billion years ago when the universe was young.

For the first time, astronomers have measured the atomic hydrogen gas content of star-forming galaxies about 8 billion years ago. Given the intense star formation in these early galaxies, their atomic gas would be consumed by star formation in just one or two billion years. It means, the universe does not have an unlimited amount of fuel to continue making stars forever.

Aditya Chowdhury, a Ph.D. student at NCRA-TIFR and the lead author of the study, said, “And, if the galaxies could not acquire more gas, their star formation activity would decline, and finally cease. The observed decline in star formation activity can thus be explained by the exhaustion of the atomic hydrogen.”

Using GMRT, astronomers searched for a spectral line in atomic hydrogen. Unlike stars, which emit light strongly at optical wavelengths, the atomic hydrogen signal lies in the radio wavelengths, at a wavelength of 21 cm, and can only be detected with radio telescopes. Unfortunately, this 21 cm signal is very weak and difficult to see from distant individual galaxies, even with powerful telescopes like the upgraded GMRT. 

To overcome this limitation, the team used a technique called “stacking” to combine the 21 cm signals of nearly 8,000 galaxies that had earlier been identified with optical telescopes. This method measures the average gas content of these galaxies.

K. S. Dwarakanath of RRI, a co-author of the study, mentioned, “We had used the GMRT in 2016, before its upgrade, to carry out a similar study. However, the narrow bandwidth before the GMRT upgrade meant that we could cover only around 850 galaxies in our analysis, and hence were not sensitive enough to detect the signal.”

Jayaram Chengalur, of NCRA-TIFR, a co-author of the paper, said“The big jump in our sensitivity is due to the upgrade of the GMRT in 2017. The new wideband receivers and electronics allowed us to use ten times more galaxies in the stacking analysis, giving sufficient sensitivity to detect the weak average 21 cm signal.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Chowdhury, A., Kanekar, N., Chengalur, J.N. et al. H I 21-centimeter emission from an ensemble of galaxies at an average redshift of one. Nature 586, 369–372 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2794-7

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Hubble spotted a star explosion in a distant galaxy

Amit Malewar -
Disappearing supernova in distant galaxy captured in Hubble movie.
Read more
Space

Astronomers spots six galaxies trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole

Tech Explorist -
With the help of ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black hole when the...
Read more
Space

Milky Way has been accreting star clusters over its lifetime

Amit Malewar -
Fast-rotating stars at the centre of the Milky Way could have migrated from the outskirts of the galaxy.
Read more
Space

How disk galaxies evolve so smoothly?

Amit Malewar -
A much deeper understanding of the physical processes that resolve this almost-50-year-old key problem.
Read more
Space

Key to understanding galaxies may lie in their surroundings

Amit Malewar -
Galactic census reveals origin of most 'extreme' galaxies
Read more
Space

Ingredient missing from current Dark Matter theories

Tech Explorist -
New Hubble data suggest an ingredient missing from the current Dark Matter theories of how dark matter behaves.
Read more

TRENDING

The world’s first room-temperature superconductor

Science Amit Malewar -
First room-temperature superconductor excites — and baffles — scientists.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

The robot reveals what’s inside the Great Pyramid

Science Amit Malewar -
The Great Pyramid is the biggest and oldest of the three pyramids that stand on the outskirts of Cairo in Egypt. It...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist