North America’s Oldest Flying Reptile Found in Arizona

In the sunbaked badlands of Arizona, researchers led by paleontologist Ben Kligman, a Peter Buck Postdoctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, stumbled upon something extraordinary: the jawbone of a tiny, winged reptile that soared through the skies 209 million years ago. Say hello to Eotephradactylus mcintireae, North America’s oldest known pterosaur.

Discovered in Petrified Forest National Park, this ancient creature was about the size of a seagull and could have perched comfortably on your shoulder. But don’t let its size fool you. This little flyer is a big deal. It’s one of the earliest pterosaurs ever found outside Europe and offers a rare glimpse into a prehistoric world on the brink of massive change.

The fossil was found in a remote bonebed packed with prehistoric treasures. Led by Smithsonian paleontologist Ben Kligman, the team uncovered more than 1,200 fossils from a time when strange amphibians, armored crocodile-like reptiles, and early frogs all shared the land.

Among the finds? One of the world’s oldest turtles; spiky, shoebox-sized, and surprisingly well-traveled for a slowpoke.

Pterosaurs needed feet on the ground to become giants

The fossils were buried in volcanic ash and river mud, preserving a moment just before a global extinction event wiped out 75% of Earth’s species. This site captures a rare transition: older creatures fading out, while newcomers like turtles and pterosaurs were just getting started.

Many of the fossils were so delicate that scientists had to bring chunks of sediment back to the Smithsonian’s FossiLab, where volunteers spent thousands of hours carefully revealing bones under microscopes.

One of those volunteers, Suzanne McIntire, uncovered the pterosaur’s jaw, complete with teeth worn down from crunching armored fish. In honor of her discovery, the team named the species Eotephradactylus mcintireae, or “ash-winged dawn goddess.”

“This site is like a prehistoric time capsule,” said Kligman. “It shows us what life looked like just before one of Earth’s biggest shake-ups.” And thanks to the dedication of scientists, volunteers, and a little luck, we now know that even 209 million years ago, the skies above Arizona were alive with the flap of ancient wings.”

