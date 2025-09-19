Old diabetes drug shows surprising neurological role after 60 years

For decades, metformin has been the go-to medication for type 2 diabetes, prescribed to millions worldwide. Yet despite its popularity, scientists have long puzzled over how exactly it works. Traditionally, the liver and gut have hogged the spotlight.

But now, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and international collaborators have uncovered a surprising new player: the brain.

Dr. Makoto Fukuda and his team set out to explore whether the brain, specifically the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), a region known to regulate metabolism, might be involved in metformin’s blood sugar-lowering effects. Their curiosity led them to a tiny protein called Rap1, nestled in the VMH.

What they found was game-changing: metformin’s ability to lower blood sugar hinges on turning off Rap1 in this brain region. Without it, the drug doesn’t work as expected.

To test their theory, the team used genetically engineered mice lacking Rap1 in the VMH. These mice were fed a high-fat diet to mimic diabetes. When given low doses of metformin, their blood sugar didn’t budge. But other diabetes drugs like insulin still worked, suggesting metformin’s brain-based mechanism is unique.

Then came the jaw-dropper: injecting tiny amounts of metformin directly into the brain caused a dramatic drop in blood sugar. These doses were thousands of times smaller than what’s normally taken orally.

Digging deeper, the researchers identified SF1 neurons in the VMH as key responders. When metformin was introduced, these neurons lit up, but only if Rap1 was present. Without Rap1, metformin couldn’t activate them, and blood sugar stayed high.

This suggests Rap1 acts like a molecular switch, allowing metformin to “turn on” the brain’s glucose-regulating machinery.

“This discovery changes how we think about metformin,” Fukuda explained. “It’s not just working in the liver or the gut, it’s also acting in the brain.”

And while the liver and intestines need high doses to respond, the brain is far more sensitive.

The implications are enormous. Few diabetes drugs target the brain, but metformin may have been doing so all along. This opens the door to new treatments that work more precisely and effectively by tapping into this brain pathway.

Metformin is also known for its potential to slow brain aging. Fukuda’s team now plans to explore whether the same Rap1 signaling in the brain could explain these broader benefits.

In short, metformin’s story got a lot more interesting and a lot more cerebral.

