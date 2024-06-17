Novel chipset offers speeds 10 to 100 times faster than 5G systems

A groundbreaking D-band CMOS transceiver chipset boasting a 56 GHz signal-chain bandwidth has achieved an unprecedented wireless transmission speed of 640 Gbps through integrated circuits, as revealed by researchers from Tokyo Tech and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology. This innovative chipset holds tremendous promise for propelling the next generation of wireless systems.

In response to the escalating demand for faster speeds and the management of surging data traffic, wireless systems are pushing the boundaries by operating in higher millimeter-wave frequency bands.

While existing high-band 5G systems already offer remarkable speeds of up to 10 Gbps within the frequency bands of 24-47 GHz, the upcoming wave of mobile communication systems is delving into even higher frequency bands.

Transceiver chipset micrograph and PCB photo. The fabricated D-band transmitter/receiver chipset: (Top) Transmitter, (Bottom) Receiver, (Left) CMOS transmitter/receiver IC, (Middle) Flip-chip mounted IC chip, and (Right) Entire board. Credit: Tokyo Tech

Within this spectrum, the D-band, which encompasses frequencies ranging from 110 to 170 GHz, is anticipated to assume a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of the next generation of wireless systems.

Although high frequencies facilitate faster data transmission, they are susceptible to signal attenuation. Therefore, the development of cost-effective transmitters and receivers capable of preserving signal strength is crucial for the widespread adoption of the next generation of wireless systems.

Professor Kenichi Okada and his team at Tokyo Institute of Technology, in partnership with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan, have engineered an innovative transceiver chipset for the D-band. This groundbreaking chipset is constructed with the widely adopted 65nm silicon Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) process, enabling cost-effective mass production.

Results of wireless transmission measurement at a short distance (36 cm). Credit: Tokyo Tech

Okada remarks, “Notably, the world’s highest wireless transmission rate of 640 Gbps is achieved using low-cost CMOS technology.”

The developed D-band (114–170 GHz) CMOS transceiver chipset boasts a significant 56 GHz signal-chain bandwidth. The transmitter integrated circuit (IC) measures 1.87 mm x 3.30 mm, while the receiver IC comes in at 1.65 mm x 2.60 mm, demonstrating a compact design. With a focus on preserving signal speed and quality across a wide frequency spectrum, the transceiver incorporates essential components such as power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, frequency converters (mixers), distributed amplifiers, and frequency multipliers. These elements collectively ensure efficient signal transmission and reception.

In order to evaluate the wireless transmission abilities, the chipset was installed on a PCB and linked to an external antenna with a 25 dBi gain. The signal was transformed from a transmission line format typically used on PCBs to a waveguide format for high-frequency signal transmission in wireless applications.

A photo depicting the single-input single-output measurement at a transmission distance of 15 m in B5G anechoic chamber building of NICT. Credit: Tokyo Tech

The conversion loss was maintained at 4 dB. With the new chipset, the researchers were able to achieve high linearity for multi-level modulation schemes such as 16QAM and 32QAM (QAM: Quadrature Amplitude Modulation), which addresses a significant obstacle for IC transceivers.

During testing with a modulated signal at a symbol rate of 40 Gbaud and 32QAM modulation, the system achieved a transmission speed of 200 Gbps with high modulation accuracy at a distance of 36 cm, demonstrating a bit error rate of less than 10-3. Additionally, utilizing 16QAM modulation and a high-gain antenna with 43 dBi gain, the researchers attained speeds of 120 Gbps over a distance of 15 m.

The chipset’s extraordinary performance was further demonstrated in a multiple-input, multiple-output configuration, utilizing four transmitters and four receiver modules. In this setup, each antenna is capable of handling its own data stream, allowing for rapid and efficient communication. Utilizing 16QAM modulation, each channel achieved speeds of 160 Gbps, resulting in an impressive total speed of 640 Gbps.

These speeds mark a remarkable advancement, exceeding current 5G systems by 10 to 100 times.

Okada concludes: “The proposed chipset holds promise for the next generation of wireless systems to support automated cars, telemedicine, and advanced virtual reality experiences.”