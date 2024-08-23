Novel approach monitors perovskite ageing in real-time

Hybrid perovskites hold immense promise for revolutionizing advanced electronic devices such as solar cells and LEDs. However, their potential for widespread commercial use is hindered by a critical drawback – they do not endure as long as necessary. Over time, these materials experience a decline in performance, posing a significant challenge for researchers and businesses alike.

To address this critical issue, it’s imperative to not only enhance the stability of these perovskites but also to establish real-time monitoring techniques for tracking their aging process. By gaining insights into how these materials degrade over time, we can enhance their durability and overall efficiency.

In a recent study, Prof. Yiwen Sun and her team at Shenzhen University have revolutionized the understanding of perovskite ageing. By employing terahertz time-domain spectroscopy, they have unlocked the ability to witness the aging process in real-time. Their innovative technique harnesses the resonant absorption of terahertz waves by phonons in perovskite, allowing them to observe a significant reduction in the intensity of phonon vibration modes linked to the Pb-I bonds as the perovskite ages.

This leads to observable shifts in the absorption peaks of R waves at specific frequencies. As a result, they have proposed utilizing the intensity of these terahertz absorption peaks as an indicator to accurately measure the ageing degree of perovskites in real-time.

These findings hold immense promise as they offer a practical and efficient means to monitor the ageing of perovskites, paving the way for the rapid and reliable deployment of perovskite-based devices in various applications, ultimately enhancing their overall performance and reliability for everyday use.

