Technology

Novel approach monitors perovskite ageing in real-time

This technique is based on the resonant absorption of terahertz waves by phonons.

By Ashwini Sakharkar

solar panels reflecting sunlight

Hybrid perovskites hold immense promise for revolutionizing advanced electronic devices such as solar cells and LEDs. However, their potential for widespread commercial use is hindered by a critical drawback – they do not endure as long as necessary. Over time, these materials experience a decline in performance, posing a significant challenge for researchers and businesses alike.

To address this critical issue, it’s imperative to not only enhance the stability of these perovskites but also to establish real-time monitoring techniques for tracking their aging process. By gaining insights into how these materials degrade over time, we can enhance their durability and overall efficiency.

In a recent study, Prof. Yiwen Sun and her team at Shenzhen University have revolutionized the understanding of perovskite ageing. By employing terahertz time-domain spectroscopy, they have unlocked the ability to witness the aging process in real-time. Their innovative technique harnesses the resonant absorption of terahertz waves by phonons in perovskite, allowing them to observe a significant reduction in the intensity of phonon vibration modes linked to the Pb-I bonds as the perovskite ages.

This leads to observable shifts in the absorption peaks of R waves at specific frequencies. As a result, they have proposed utilizing the intensity of these terahertz absorption peaks as an indicator to accurately measure the ageing degree of perovskites in real-time.

These findings hold immense promise as they offer a practical and efficient means to monitor the ageing of perovskites, paving the way for the rapid and reliable deployment of perovskite-based devices in various applications, ultimately enhancing their overall performance and reliability for everyday use.

Journal reference:

  1. Jinzhuo Xu, Yinghui Wu, Shuting Fan, Xudong Liu, Zhen Yin, Youpeng Yang, Renheng Wang, Zhengfang Qian, Yiwen Sun. Real-time detection of ageing status of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite thin films by using terahertz time-domain spectroscopy. Frontiers of Optoelectronics, 2024; DOI: 10.1007/s12200-024-00128-0
Journal
Frontiers of Optoelectronics
University
Shenzhen University

