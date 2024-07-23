Not all bitter tastes are harmful

Freising, July 22, 2024 — A bitter taste is usually a warning of toxins, but not all bitter things are harmful. Some peptides and amino acids taste bitter but are safe and nutritious. A new study from the Leibniz Institute at the Technical University of Munich for Food Systems Biology explains why this is.

Our sense of taste helps us choose food: sweet and umami flavors mean energy and nutrition, salt helps with electrolyte balance, sourness warns of spoiled food, and bitterness often signals toxins. This makes sense, given toxic substances like strychnine and hydrogen cyanide, which can be dangerous, especially to young children.

Not all bitter-tasting things are harmful; some can be nutritious. A team led by Maik Behrens has studied why this is the case. They found that five out of about 25 human bitter taste receptors react to both free amino acids (from protein breakdown) and bile acids.

Principal investigator PD Dr. Maik Behrens and doctoral student Silvia Schäfer in the office; Credit: G. Olias / Leibniz-LSB@TUM

Amino acids are common in foods like cream cheese and protein shakes, while bile acids help in the body but aren’t common in food. These receptors may help detect both types of bitter substances.

Bioinformatician Antonella Di Pizio explains that a bitter peptide can change into a shape similar to bile acids in the receptor, which may explain why the same receptors respond to both. Silvia Schäfer adds that genetic studies show that three bitter taste receptors, which recognize bile acids and peptides, have been conserved since amphibians.

Silvia Schäfer working in the lab; Credit: G. Olias / Leibniz-LSB@TUM

Maik Behrens notes that bitter receptors existed long before humans, suggesting they once regulated key processes beyond detecting toxins. This research reveals that bitter taste receptors might have essential roles in health beyond just food selection.

The study concludes that not all bitter-tasting substances are harmful. It found that some bitter peptides and bile acids activate the same taste receptors, which helps explain why bitterness isn’t always a sign of danger. Bitter taste receptors, which have been around for millions of years, may also play essential roles in health beyond detecting toxins.

Journal reference :