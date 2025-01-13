A non-flammable quasi-solid-state lithium-ion battery

With the continuous rise in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic devices, there is a need for reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions. While lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are indispensable for powering these technologies, concerns about their safety and performance continue to grow as demand increases.

To address these challenges, a team of Japanese researchers has unveiled a groundbreaking quasi-solid-state LIB that offers significant advancements in safety and efficiency.

Ryosuke Kido, Doshisha University and TDK Corporation; Minoru Inaba, Takayuki Doi, Doshisha University; and Atsushi Sano, TDK Corporation. The study provides an explanation for the development of a non-flammable quasi-solid-state LIB that mainly combines the good properties of both liquid and solid electrolytes, heralding the path of a new generation of energy storage systems.

Traditional LIBs rely upon organic liquid electrolytes for high energy efficiency, yet these materials are flammable and are considered safety risks under extreme conditions. Solid-state batteries, while safer, are still facing challenges with ion transfer at the interface between solid electrodes and electrolytes. Also, the swelling and shrinking of the solid electrodes work to disrupt this interface and affect performance.

To overcome these limitations, the Japanese research team designed a hybrid approach. Their quasi-solid-state LIB integrates a flame-retardant liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte to ensure superior safety and performance.

“Our flame-retardant quasi-solid-state battery combines the strengths of liquid and solid electrolytes, offering a safer and more durable alternative to all-solid-state batteries while maintaining high energy density,” explains Mr. Kido, the study’s lead author.

The newly developed battery uses progressive materials consisting of a silicon-negative electrode amalgamation and a LiNi 0.8 Co 0.1 Mn 0.1 O 2 (NCM811) positive electrode. A solid lithium-ion-conducting glass-ceramic sheet (LICGC™) from OHARA separates these electrodes.

The electrolyte solutions were formulated to be non-flammable and almost saturated for each electrode and the solid electrolyte interface to optimize battery performance.

These solutions combine tris(2,2,2-trifluoromethyl) phosphate and methyl 2,2,2-trifluoromethyl carbonate, which enhance the battery’s thermal stability and ionic conductivity. Hence, the pouch cells using these liquid electrolyte solutions performed very well during testing and feature a 30 mAh capacity class.

The team used state-of-the-art techniques, such as electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, charge-discharge tests, and accelerating rate calorimetry (ARC), to study the battery’s thermal stability and electrochemical performance. They found that:

During multiple cycles, the battery maintained a stable charge/discharge capacity with very little change in the internal resistance.

Thermal Stability: The battery had low heat generation and showed excellent safety performance at temperatures approaching 150°C.

The quasi-solid-state LIB presents a huge opportunity for future EVs, drones, and cordless appliances. Its enhanced safety, robustness, and energy efficiency make it a great candidate for widespread applications that encourage the global transition to becoming carbon neutral.

“As the world moves toward carbon neutrality, developing highly safe automotive batteries with extended lifespans is vital,” concludes Mr. Kido. “Our quasi-solid-state battery has the potential to enhance the longevity and safety of energy storage systems, driving innovation in sustainable technology.”

The study marks a pivotal step in advancing energy storage solutions that meet the demands of safety, performance, and environmental sustainability, bringing us closer to a cleaner and more efficient future.

