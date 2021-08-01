Newest generation Intel® Xeon® W-3300 processors

On July 29, 2021, Intel has launched their new generation Intel® Xeon® W-3300 processors. Designed for next-gen professional applications with heavily threaded, input/output-intensive workloads, the processors offer efficient and robust performance with enterprise-grade security and reliability in a single-socket solution.

The series of the new processor include W-3375, W-3365, W-3345, W-3335, and W-3323. They have up to 38 cores and 76 threads. Due to Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel® HT Technology) that enables multiple threads to run on each other, the CPU performance increases drastically, thereby allowing you to run multiple demanding apps simultaneously or use heavily threaded apps without the PC lagging.

Image: Intel

The frequency the processors offer is up to 4.0 GHz. Other specifications are 64 processors PCIe* Gen 4.0 lanes and up to 4TB of DDR4-3200 error-correcting code (ECC) memory support.

What’s more, the use cases of the new processors stretched across artificial intelligence (AI), architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and media and entertainment (M&E).

As compared to the previous generation, this new generation processor offers:

Up to 2.5 times maximum memory capacity support.

Up to 31% memory bandwidth increase.

Up to 45% faster multi-threaded performance in Cinema 4D workloads.

Up to 26% faster on preview rendering workloads in AutoDesk Maya.

Up to 20% faster editing and encoding performance in Adobe Premiere Pro workloads.

Up to 27% faster on final 3D rendering workloads in AutoDesk Maya.

Up to 4.0 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost 2.0.

Intel® Deep Learning Boost to power machine learning inferencing workloads.

Up to 4TB DDR4-3200 8-channel memory support.

Intel® AVX-512 instruction support.

Error-correcting code (ECC) memory support.

Built-in reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) technologies.

Intel® Optane™ SSD P5800X support.

As noted in their blog, “Intel Xeon W-3300 processors are intelligently engineered to push the boundaries of performance, with a new processor core architecture that transforms for what expert workstation users can accomplish on a workstation.”