New WHO/Europe report suggests that alcohol labels should warn of cancer risk

Alcohol leads to around 800,000 deaths every year in the WHO European Region, which has the world’s highest alcohol consumption rates. Many countries in the region have not made significant progress in reducing alcohol-related harm. Despite cancer being the leading cause of alcohol-related deaths in the EU, public awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer is still very low.

Health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are crucial for raising awareness that alcohol can cause cancer. These labels are a simple, cost-effective way to help consumers make informed choices and reduce alcohol-related harm. A new WHO/Europe report highlights the urgent need for mandatory, standardized labels on alcoholic drinks.

A WHO/Europe study across 14 European countries found a significant gap in awareness: only 15% knew that alcohol causes breast cancer, and 39% knew about its link to colon cancer. These cancers are the most common alcohol-related cancers in the EU, with breast cancer affecting women and colon cancer affecting men.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasized the importance of clear health warning labels on alcohol to inform consumers about the risks, empowering them to make informed choices.

Currently, only 3 out of 27 EU countries and 13 out of 53 WHO European Region Member States have implemented such warning labels, leaving many consumers unaware of the dangers of alcohol.

Low social status increases alcohol-related health risks

Key Findings and Policy Recommendations

Mandatory Labeling: Health warning labels should be required by law on alcohol products. Self-regulation by alcohol producers often leads to labels that are hard to see and unclear.

Prominent Labels: Alcohol products should have clear and prominent health warnings. These can be in text or combined with images to help consumers make informed health choices.

Cancer Warnings: Studies show that cancer warnings on alcohol labels significantly increase awareness of the cancer risks associated with alcohol. These labels also encourage discussions about alcohol risks and reduce consumption.

Beyond QR Codes: Although the alcohol industry supports QR codes for additional health information, studies show that very few people (0.26%) scan them. Therefore, visible on-pack labels are crucial.

Beyond Awareness: Shaping Norms, Policies, and Culture

Dr. Gauden Galea, WHO/Europe said: “Alcohol health warning labels are crucial for several reasons. They help consumers make informed decisions, raise awareness about health risks, increase support for alcohol policies, reduce alcohol products’ appeal, and influence social norms around drinking. For younger generations, mandatory labels could encourage healthier attitudes toward alcohol.”

Public Support: A report strongly supports alcohol harm warnings on product labels in the EU, with over 75% of respondents in favor.

This collective effort aims to reshape norms, policies, and culture surrounding alcohol use, ultimately fostering healthier behaviors and attitudes.