New tool tells how much microplastic you are drinking in minutes

Micro- and nanoplastics have infiltrated our food, water, and even the air we breathe, making their way into our bodies, from our testicles to our brain matter.

However, there’s hope on the horizon. Researchers at UBC have successfully developed an affordable, portable tool that accurately measures plastic released from common sources like disposable cups and water bottles.

This groundbreaking device, when paired with an intuitive app, utilizes fluorescent labeling to detect plastic particles ranging from 50 nanometers to 10 microns in size – too minuscule to be seen by the naked eye – and provides results within minutes.

“The breakdown of larger plastic pieces into microplastics and nanoplastics presents significant threats to food systems, ecosystems, and human health,” said Dr. Tianxi Yang, an assistant professor in the faculty of land and food systems, who developed the tool. “This new technique allows quick, cheap detection of these plastics, which could help protect our health and ecosystems.”

Nano and microplastics are the hidden menace of degrading plastic materials, posing a significant threat to human health due to their ability to absorb toxins and infiltrate the body. The need for efficient detection is urgent, and Dr. Yang’s team has risen to the challenge.

They have developed a revolutionary solution – a small, biodegradable 3D-printed box equipped with a wireless digital microscope, green LED light, and an excitation filter. Pairing this with advanced MATLAB software featuring machine-learning algorithms, they have devised a groundbreaking method to quickly, affordably, and reliably detect these harmful plastics. This innovation has the potential to transform the landscape of plastic pollution monitoring and protect human health.

The result is a revolutionary portable tool designed to work seamlessly with your smartphone or mobile device. With just a minuscule liquid sample – less than a drop of water – this innovative tool can illuminate plastic particles under the green LED light in the microscope, providing a clear visualization and accurate measurements. Whether you’re a technician in a food processing lab or just a curious individual, understanding the results is now easier than ever.

Micro- and nanoplastics particles under the microscope. Credit: Peter Yang/UBC

In a recent study, Dr. Yang’s team examined disposable polystyrene cups. After filling the cups with 50 mL of distilled, boiling water and allowing it to cool for 30 minutes, the shocking findings revealed the release of hundreds of millions of nano-sized plastic particles. These particles, measuring roughly one-hundredth the width of a human hair and smaller, underscore the urgent need for action.

“Once the microscope in the box captures the fluorescent image, the app matches the image’s pixel area with the number of plastics,” said co-author Haoming (Peter) Yang, a master’s student in the faculty of Land and Food Systems. “The readout shows if plastics are present and how much. Each test costs only 1.5 cents.”

The tool is currently calibrated to measure polystyrene, but with the potential to adapt the machine-learning algorithm to measure different types of plastics like polyethylene or polypropylene, the possibilities are endless. The researchers are working tirelessly to commercialize the device, opening up new avenues for analyzing plastic particles and addressing real-world concerns.

The long-term impacts of ingesting plastic from beverages, food, and even airborne plastic particles are a pressing issue that demands attention. It’s crucial to delve into these concerns and take proactive steps to mitigate the potential risks.

“To reduce plastic ingestion, it is important to consider avoiding petroleum-based plastic products by opting for alternatives like glass or stainless steel for food containers. The development of biodegradable packaging materials is also important for replacing traditional plastics and moving towards a more sustainable world,” said Dr. Yang.

