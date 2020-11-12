SUBSCRIBE

New technology can potentially tame lightning

This technology may induce electrical discharge from passing lightning, helping to guide it to safe targets and reduce the risk of catastrophic fires

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Technology
New technology can potentially tame lightning
Image: Pixabay

An international group of scientists, including from The Australian National University (ANU) and UNSW Canberra, are developing laser tractor beam technology to control the path and direction of lightning. The technology may allow scientists to control where it hits the ground, reducing the risk of catastrophic bushfires.

Scientists used a laser intensity a thousand times less than that in any previous attempts, meaning any potential technology to control lightning could be much cheaper, safer, and more precise.

The pillar works by trapping and heating graphene microparticles in the ambient air. By heating the graphene microparticles trapped in the beam, the team created the necessary electric breakdown and transmission conditions along the laser’s path using just a conventional low-intensity laser.

Co-researcher Dr. Vladlen Shvedov, from the ANU Research School of Physics, said the team used a laser beam that mirrors the same process as lightning and creates a path that directs electrical discharges to specific targets.

“The experiment simulated similar atmospheric conditions to those found in real lightning,” Dr. Shvedov said.

“We can imagine a future where this technology may induce electrical discharge from passing lightning, helping to guide it to safe targets and reduce the risk of catastrophic fires.”

Co-author Professor Andrey Miroshnichenko, from UNSW Canberra, said the discovery has critical applications for reducing bushfire risk. The tractor beam can be guided over long distances and allows for precision control of the lightning’s discharge.

“We have an invisible thread, a pen with which we can write light and control the electrical discharge to within about one-tenth the width of a human hair.”

“The discovery also has potential for the micro-scale control of electrical discharge in medicine and manufacturing applications.”

“The medical applications include optical scalpels for the removal of hard cancerous tissue to non-invasive surgery techniques.”

“We are really at the start of learning what this completely new technology might mean.”

Journal Reference:
  1. V. Shvedov et al. Optical beaming of electrical discharges, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19183-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

The dark side of our galaxy

Amit Malewar -
Why does the Milky Way look the way it does?
Read more
Technology

A high-power, portable terahertz laser

Pranjal Mehar -
The instrument could bring powerful sensing and imaging capabilities out of the lab and into hospitals, airports, or other settings.
Read more
Space

Betelgeuse is 25 percent closer than previously thought

Amit Malewar -
It may be another 100,000 years until the giant red star Betelgeuse dies in a fiery explosion.
Read more
Science

Scientists achieve breakthrough for pulsed terahertz lasers

Tech Explorist -
Music goes terahertz
Read more
Robotics

Researchers taught microscopic robots to walk using laser pulses

Ashwini Sakharkar -
These microscopic robots may someday travel through human tissue and blood, delivering drugs.
Read more
Space

Earth is traveling through a massive dust cloud since 33,000 years

Amit Malewar -
Ancient star explosions revealed in the deep sea.
Read more

TRENDING

Circadian rhythms drive beta cell regeneration

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Warm, moist rivers of air help create massive holes in Antarctic sea ice

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
Warm, moist rivers of air may have continent-wide effects and influence climate change.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist