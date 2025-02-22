New study sheds light on reducing ultra-processed food intake

A recent study by researchers from Drexel University’s College of Arts and Sciences has highlighted the detrimental effects of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as chips and candy, which are mass-produced and contain little or no naturally occurring ingredients.

- Advertisement -

These foods are associated with increased risks of diseases and early death. Most dietary programs focus on weight loss or adherence to nutrition guidelines, which do not mention UPFs.

To address this gap, Drexel researchers designed an intervention targeting the addictive nature of UPFs. The program combined education on UPFs with mindfulness and acceptance-based strategies to manage cravings. It also included one-on-one meal planning, household member involvement, and financial support for purchasing healthier foods.

In the two-month trial, 14 adults who were overweight or obese and regularly consumed UPFs successfully reduced their UPF intake by almost half.

Lead author Dr. Charlotte Hagerman noted the food industry’s role in making quitting difficult for UPFs. Despite a small sample size, the results were promising: participants reduced their daily calorie intake by over 600 calories, sugar consumption by 50%, saturated fat by 37%, and sodium by 28%. They also reported losing an average of 7.7 pounds.

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, there was no significant increase in fruit and vegetable consumption, suggesting a need for stronger encouragement to eat these foods for a more holistic dietary improvement. Participants provided positive feedback, noting improvements in mood and energy.

Ultra-processed foods are the new silent killer

The researchers plan to continue testing the intervention on larger samples and different populations to validate the findings further.

“The findings suggest that people can reduce their ultra-processed food intake, if given the proper tools, and that they will be enthusiastic about interventions designed for this purpose,” said Hagerman. “The results also suggest that reducing UPF intake will lead to meaningful health improvements – such as weight loss and better mood – in as short as eight weeks.”

Journal Reference:

Charlotte J. Hagerman, Asher E. Hong, Emma Jennings, Meghan L. Butryn. A Pilot Study of a Novel Dietary Intervention Targeting Ultra‐Processed Food Intake. Obesity Science and Practice, 2024; 10 (6) DOI: 10.1002/osp4.70029