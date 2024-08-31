New silicon chip unlocks potential of 6G communications

A groundbreaking achievement has been made by a team of pioneering scientists in unlocking the true potential of 6G communications through the invention of a revolutionary polarization multiplexer.

Terahertz communications stand at the forefront of wireless technology, offering the promise of data transmission rates that far surpass current systems.

Operating at terahertz frequencies, these systems have the capacity to deliver unparalleled bandwidth, enabling lightning-fast wireless communication and data transfer. Yet, the effective management and utilization of the available spectrum present a formidable challenge in terahertz communications.

The team has developed the first ultra-wideband integrated terahertz polarisation (de)multiplexer implemented on a substrate-less silicon base. They have successfully tested it in the sub-terahertz J-band (220-330 GHz) for 6G communications and beyond.

The University of Adelaide‘s Professor, Withawat Withayachumnankul from the School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, led the team, which also includes former PhD student at the University of Adelaide, Dr Weijie Gao. Dr. Gao is now a postdoctoral researcher working alongside Professor Masayuki Fujita at Osaka University.

“Our proposed polarisation multiplexer will allow multiple data streams to be transmitted simultaneously over the same frequency band, effectively doubling the data capacity,” said Professor Withayachumnankul. “This large relative bandwidth is a record for any integrated multiplexers found in any frequency range. If it were to be scaled to the center frequency of the optical communications bands, such a bandwidth could cover all the optical communications bands.”

A multiplexer enables multiple input signals to seamlessly share a single resource, such as transmitting data from several phone calls over a single wire. The innovative device, developed by the team, boasts the remarkable ability to double communication capacity within the existing bandwidth while significantly reducing data loss. What sets it apart is its use of standard fabrication processes, making cost-effective large-scale production possible.

“This innovation not only enhances the efficiency of terahertz communication systems but also paves the way for more robust and reliable high-speed wireless networks,” said Dr Gao. “As a result, the polarisation multiplexer is a key enabler in realizing the full potential of terahertz communications, driving forward advancements in various fields such as high-definition video streaming, augmented reality, and next-generation mobile networks such as 6G.”

The team’s groundbreaking work addresses significant challenges and advances the practicality of photonics-enabled terahertz technologies.

“By overcoming key technical barriers, this innovation is poised to catalyze a surge of interest and research activity in the field,” said Professor Fujita, who is a co-author of the paper. “We anticipate that within the next one to two years, researchers will begin to explore new applications and refine the technology.”

Over the next three to five years, the team anticipates substantial progress in high-speed communications, paving the way for commercial prototypes and early-stage products.

“Within a decade, we foresee widespread adoption and integration of these terahertz technologies across various industries, revolutionizing fields such as telecommunications, imaging, radar, and the Internet of Things,” said Professor Withayachumnankul.

This cutting-edge polarisation multiplexer can seamlessly integrate with the team’s previous beamforming devices on the same platform, unlocking advanced communication capabilities.

