New scanner gives clearest ever picture of children’s developing brain

The latest research has shown that a new wearable brain scanner to map electrical brain activity has given the clearest ever picture of young children’s developing brains. Led by scientists from the University of Nottingham‘s School of Physics and Astronomy, the research team utilized a unique design of magnetoencephalography (MEG) scanner to measure electrical brain activity in children as young as two.

The new device opens up new possibilities for tracking how critical developmental milestones are underpinned, the university said. The scanner would help track how children learn to walk and talk and how neurodevelopmental conditions like autism emerge.

Brain cells operate and communicate by generating electrical currents and producing measurable magnetic fields. A novel system developed by researchers can accurately capture and convert these fields into high-fidelity images showing, millisecond-by-millisecond, which parts of the brain are engaged when we undertake tasks.

Researchers have developed a cutting-edge system that can measure and visualize these brain activities with high precision. Using quantum technology and LEGO-brick-sized sensors called optically pumped magnetometers (OPMs) integrated into a lightweight helmet, this wearable brain scanner can adapt to any age group and allows for movement while scanning. This innovative design promises to revolutionize brain imaging, providing valuable insights into brain function and enhancing data quality.

By enabling sensors to be placed much closer to the head, this innovative system significantly enhances the quality of collected data. Furthermore, its unique design allows for unrestricted movement while wearing the scanner, making it perfect for scanning children who struggle to remain still during traditional scans.

The research studied 27 children aged 2-13 and 26 adults aged 21-34. Funded by the Engineering and Physics Research Council, the study examined a fundamental component of brain function called ‘neural oscillations’ (or brain waves).

“The wearable system has opened up new opportunities to study and understand children’s brains at much younger ages than was previously possible with MEG,” said Dr Lukas Rier, School of Physics and Astronomy. “There are important reasons for moving to younger participants: from a neuroscientific viewpoint, many critical milestones in development occur in the first few years (even months) of life. If we can use our technology to measure the brain activities that underpin these developmental milestones, this would offer a new understanding of brain function.”

