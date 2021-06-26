A new rare topological superconductor discovered

Superconductors are highly desirable, especially when it comes to reducing energy consumption. They show quantum properties on the scale of ordinary items. This makes them exciting candidates for building computers that use quantum physics.

However, qubits, the elementary units of quantum computers, are extremely sensitive. When contact electromagnetic fields, heat, and collisions with air molecules, qubits lose their quantum properties. The addition of more resilient qubits using topological superconductors can protect qubits from losing their properties.

In a new study, scientists led by Kent and the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory have reported about the discovery of a new rare topological superconductor, LaPt3P. The superconductor was discovered through muon spin relaxation experiments and extensive theoretical analysis.

They are exceptionally rare and are of tremendous value to the future industry of quantum computing.

Dr. Sudeep Kumar Ghosh, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at Kent’s School of Physical Sciences and Principal Investigator, said: “This discovery of the topological superconductor LaPt3P has tremendous potential in the field of quantum computing. Discovery of such a rare and desired component demonstrates the importance of muon research for the everyday world around us.”

Journal Reference: