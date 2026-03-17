New noninvasive tool to detect fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease, often referred to as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is becoming one of the most common chronic health conditions in the world. It is driven by rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Eventually, the condition can progress to severe conditions such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

It is important to detect and monitor this disease early; however, existing gold-standard approaches, such as liver biopsy, are invasive, costly, and impractical in some cases. Accurate assessment of liver fat, known as hepatic steatosis, is critical for diagnosing and treating this condition. However, conventional diagnostics have great limitations.

Now, researchers have identified a promising alternative. A comprehensive new review highlights the effectiveness of ultrasound-derived fat fraction (UDFF), a noninvasive imaging technique that accurately measures liver fat.

The study, led by scientists at Fudan University, provides strong evidence that UDFF could transform how doctors diagnose and monitor fatty liver disease worldwide.

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Dr. Huixiong Xu and Dr. Hong Ding from Fudan University conducted a review on the reliability and effectiveness of UDFF for diagnosing fatty liver disease.

They also developed expert consensus through an extensive literature review, expert experience, and consideration of the latest advances in MASLD diagnosis and management, to standardize the use of UDFF in clinical practice.

The research team showed that UDFF is highly accurate and reliable in measuring liver fat. It quantifies steatosis in a precise manner by determining the percentage of fat in the liver and applying it to radiofrequency signals reflected from liver tissue.

Researchers develop an expert consensus to standardize the use of UDFF in clinical practice through an extensive literature review, expert experience, and the consideration of the latest advances in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease diagnosis and management.



Credit

Dr. Huixiong Xu and Dr. Hong Ding from Fudan University, China

To test the reliability of ultrasound-derived fat fraction (UDFF), researchers pulled together data from a wide range of studies, including large multicenter trials, biopsy comparisons, MRI-based analyses, and even pediatric and special patient groups.

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In the largest study to date, UDFF was performed across multiple centers and correlated with gold-standard histopathology, MRI-PDFF, and 1H-MRS. They also compared UDFF with the standard ultrasound score, controlled attenuation parameter (CAP), and frequently used prediction models such as the fatty liver index.

UDFF accuracy was calculated based on correlation coefficients, intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs), area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC), and Bland-Altman analysis.

And, you know the results were striking: UDFF was at all times excellent and repeatability exceeded 0.94! It showed good agreement with biopsy results and the strongest correlations to MRI-PDFF. Diagnostic accuracy was particularly high (AUC ≥ 0.90) in multiple studies.

This trend was further corroborated by a meta-analysis including more than 1,100 patients which report UDFF with a sensitivity of 90%, specificity of 84% and overall accuracy score of 0.93.

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Notably, UDFF demonstrated a significant performance improvement over standard ultrasound grading, CAP, and multiple blood-based indices, making it a potential next-generation option for liver fat assessment.

The researchers also tested performance using more advanced statistical methods to ensure reliability across different populations, including children and patients with comorbid conditions.

UDFF has a major advantage: it is noninvasive, cost-effective, and widely accessible. Unlike a biopsy, it does not require surgery, and unlike an MRI, it can be used in more healthcare settings. That makes it particularly useful for large-scale screening and routine monitoring, particularly in areas with limited medical resources.

Researchers have suggested specific diagnostic cut points that standardize the use of UDFF in clinical practice, providing consistency and reducing ambiguity. The authors do acknowledge some limitations, including heterogeneity in reference standards and limited data among some subpopulations.

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“We need large-scale, multicenter studies using unified diagnostic benchmarks to refine further and validate threshold values,” says Dr. Ding.

As more studies validate these findings, UDFF could become a frontline tool for early detection, tracking treatment response, and managing fatty liver disease at a population level.

Ultimately, this approach may help healthcare systems better address one of the fastest-growing global health challenges.

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