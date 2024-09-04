New nematode viruses might change disease theories

New research reveals that parasitic nematodes infect over a billion people worldwide and carry viruses that might explain why some cause serious diseases.

A study from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine found 91 RNA viruses in 28 species of parasitic nematodes, which infect humans, animals, and crops. While many nematode infections are mild, some lead to severe diseases, and the exact cause has been unclear.

New research published in Nature Microbiology reveals that newly discovered viruses in parasitic nematodes could help explain chronic diseases caused by these parasites. Only five of these 91 RNA viruses were previously known. If a link is found, it could lead to better treatments. Professor Mark Taylor from LSTM highlighted that these viruses might drive some diseases, not just the nematodes themselves.

Parasitic nematodes like hookworms and whipworms can cause severe abdominal issues, anemia, and stunted growth. Filarial worms can also lead to conditions like elephantiasis and river blindness. Discovering viruses in these worms could change our understanding of these infections.

Researchers suggest these viruses might contribute to conditions like Onchocerciasis-Associated Epilepsy (OAE) in African children, which causes neurological symptoms and stunted growth.

The study found a rhabdovirus, similar to the rabies virus, in the parasites that cause onchocerciasis. Researchers suggest this virus could be damaging human nerves or brain tissue, potentially explaining the symptoms of Onchocerciasis-Associated Epilepsy (OAE).

Further research is needed to understand the diversity and impact of these viruses in parasitic nematodes and their role in causing diseases. Dr. Shannon Quek, the study’s lead author, discovered these viruses while screening for viruses in disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Dr. Quek, from Indonesia, was inspired by seeing many people affected by parasitic nematodes and suffering from dengue himself. He became interested in tropical diseases because these parasitic infections cause long-term health problems, affecting people’s quality of life and economic output. Noticing how bacteria in mosquitoes can block viruses, he wondered if similar interactions exist in parasitic nematodes, which is now his research focus.

The discovery of new viruses in parasitic nematodes could change our understanding of how these worms cause disease. These viruses might play a vital role in the illnesses linked to nematodes, leading to new insights and possibly more effective treatments for parasitic infections in the future.

