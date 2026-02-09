A new microneedle patch may improve acne therapy

Acne vulgaris is a common skin condition caused by multiple factors, including the growth of Propionibacterium acnes and ongoing inflammation. Treating it is difficult because current options, like creams, oral medicines, and laser therapy, often struggle with poor drug absorption, limited patient adherence, and mixed results.

Doctors often recommend combining water-soluble (hydrophilic) and fat-soluble (hydrophobic) drugs. However, traditional formulations cannot reliably deliver both types of drugs to the exact site of infection, reducing their effectiveness.

Researchers at Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School and partner institutions have developed a new microneedle patch for acne treatment. Called dissolved bubble microneedle patches (DBMNPs), these patches can deliver three drugs at once: a water-soluble drug (dipotassium glycyrrhizinate, DPG), a fat-soluble drug (PIONIN), and salicylic acid (SA).

Commercially available dissolving microneedle patches (DMNPs), such as CosMED MicroHyala® and Shiseido NAVISION, are primarily composed of hyaluronic acid (HA). These patches are often used in beauty care, like reducing wrinkles or lightening skin. But since hyaluronic acid (HA) loves water, the patches have trouble carrying ingredients that dislike water. This makes them less effective for some treatments.

The newly developed microneedle patches contain tiny hollow bubbles that allow drugs to be loaded in specific areas and released at different times. In animal studies, this system reduced both inflammation and bacterial growth more effectively than standard creams, showing promise for better acne management.

The new dissolved-bubble microneedle patches (DBMNPs) are made from hyaluronic acid and contain tiny hollow bubbles within each needle. This design allows different drugs to be placed in separate regions: an anti-inflammatory drug in the main body, an antibacterial drug in the bubble walls, and a keratolytic agent in the base.

Microscopy confirmed that the drugs stay separated, allowing them to be released one after another once the patch is applied. Tests showed the microneedles are strong enough to go about 350 micrometers into the skin without breaking. After they go in, they dissolve quickly, so no sharp pieces are left behind. In drug release tests, the skin‑softening medicine comes out fast, the antibacterial medicine comes out slowly, and the anti‑inflammatory medicine is released evenly over time.

This release pattern matches the therapeutic needs of acne treatment, making the system both safe and effective.

Authors noted, “This work addresses one of the most persistent challenges in acne therapy, how to deliver multiple drugs with very different properties to the same skin site. By introducing bubble structures into dissolving microneedles, we created dedicated compartments for hydrophobic and hydrophilic agents without compromising mechanical strength or biocompatibility.”

“The resulting sequential release profile closely matches the biological needs of acne lesions, offering rapid symptom relief together with sustained antibacterial action. This platform could be readily adapted for other inflammatory or infectious skin diseases.”

In a mouse model of acne, the microneedle patches loaded with drugs significantly reduced swelling, bacterial levels, and inflammatory signals, while boosting anti-inflammatory activity. Tissue analysis showed less immune cell buildup and healthier skin compared to standard creams or microneedles without drugs.

The dissolved bubble microneedle system offers a safe, efficient way to treat acne: It delivers drugs directly into the skin with minimal pain. The needles dissolve completely, leaving no sharp waste. Made from low-cost, biocompatible materials, it can be produced at scale.

Beyond acne, this approach could be adapted for other skin conditions that need both water-soluble and fat-soluble drugs, such as chronic infections or inflammatory disorders. By solving key problems of drug delivery and skin penetration, it represents a new generation of smart transdermal therapies with wide potential.

Journal Reference: