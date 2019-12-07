SUBSCRIBE

New method enables the widespread use of silicon-based anodes in Li-ion batteries

Novel polymer to increase energy density, the stability of lithium-ion batteries

By Amit Malewar
Science
A new gel polymer electrolyte makes stable silicon electrode structures possible in lithium ion batteries. Image: Donghai Wang
A new gel polymer electrolyte makes stable silicon electrode structures possible in lithium ion batteries. Image: Donghai Wang

Silicon-based materials are promising anodes for next-generation lithium-ion batteries. However, the huge volume expansion and shrinkage during cycling result in the severe displacement of silicon particles and the structural collapse of electrodes.

Penn State scientists addressed this issue by developing a new method that uses a supremely elastic gel polymer electrolyte. This new method allows the silicon to retain the elasticity that enables superior energy transfer, while also maintaining the ultimate integrity of the battery’s electrode.

Donghai Wang, professor of mechanical and chemical engineering, said, “We found that if you surround the silicon-based anode with a cushion of a supremely-elastic gel polymer electrolyte (GPE), it allows the silicon to remain stable, so the particles won’t displace within the electrode.”

The GPE consists of a soft ether domain, which responds to its elasticity and a hard cyclic domain, which prevents excessive swelling of the polymer.

Wang reported, “It’s a new approach, where the two components work synergistically together to make the GPE swell and shrink appropriately while keeping silicon anode structure stable.”

According to scientists, their work could potentially increase the energy storage within lithium-ion batteries by 20%.

Wang said, “This is an enabling technology to allow for the ability to use pure silicon in the anodes. Traditionally, only 5% of silicon is used, so the material’s boosting effect is limited. But by using this method, replacing it with pure silicon will significantly increase the capacity and energy density of the cell.”

“Through the union of the silicon and the GPE, it is a pathway to create the next generation of lithium-ion batteries.”

Additional contributors to the project include mechanical engineering graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, including Qingquan Huang, Jiangxuan Song, Daiwei Wang, and Shuai Liu, chemistry graduate student Yue Gao, and industry partners at Ashland Specialty Ingredients, Shufu Peng, Courtney Usher, and Alan Goliaszewski.

The work is reported in the journal Nature Communications.

REFERENCEPenn State
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13434-5

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSStudying the distribution of hydrogen in metals
UP NEXTThe living hydrogel can facilitate healing of intestinal wounds

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Studying the distribution of hydrogen in metals

Amit Malewar -
Surface effects affect the distribution of hydrogen in metals.
Read more
Science

Being active reduces the risk of prostate cancer

Pranjal Mehar -
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK*, yet we still don't know all of its causes.
Read more
Science

Respiration key to increasing oxygen in the brain

Amit Malewar -
Respiration provides a dynamic pathway for modulating cerebral oxygenation.
Read more
Science

The effect of sleep on eyewitness memory

Amit Malewar -
Sleep does not improve eyewitness identification accuracy.
Read more
Science

EPFL’s student solves a 100-year-old physics enigma

Amit Malewar -
Why gas bubbles in narrow vertical tubes seem to remain stuck instead of rising upwards.
Read more
Science

Marine animals could help humans monitor oceans

Pranjal Mehar -
Sharks, penguins, turtles and other seagoing species could help humans monitor the oceans by transmitting oceanographic information from electronic tags.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist