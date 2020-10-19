SUBSCRIBE

A new method for controlling the edges of 2D materials

Creating perfect edges in 2D-materials.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Technology
A new method for controlling the edges of 2D materials
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology present a method to finely control the edges of two-dimensional materials, by using a 'magic' chemical - hydrogen peroxide. CREDIT: Alexander Ericson/Yen Strandqvist/Chalmers University of Technology

Thanks to a new method developed by scientists at the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now it is possible to control the edges of two-dimensional materials using a ‘magic’ chemical. The method controls the edges in both an easy and scalable way, using only mild heating and abundant, environmentally friendly chemicals, such as hydrogen peroxide.

Controlling the edges is a challenging scientific problem because they are very different from the main body of a 2D material. For example, a specific type of edge found in transition metal dichalcogenides (known as TMD) can have magnetic and catalytic properties. 

The edges of TMD materials can exist in two different variants, known as zigzag or armchair. Calculations predict that zigzag edges are metallic and ferromagnetic, whereas armchair edges are semiconducting and non-magnetic. Like these remarkable variations in physical properties, one could expect that zigzag and armchair edges’ chemical properties are also very different. If so, it could be possible that certain chemicals might ‘dissolve’ armchair edges while leaving zigzag ones unaffected.

Now, scientists have found a magic chemical in the form of ordinary hydrogen peroxide. 

Battulga Munkhbat said, “It was not only that one type of edge was dominant over the others, but also that the resulting edges were extremely sharp – nearly atomically sharp. This indicates that the ‘magic’ chemical operates in a so-called self-limiting manner, removing unwanted material atom-by-atom, eventually resulting in edges at the atomically sharp limit. The resulting patterns followed the crystallographic orientation of the original TMD material, producing beautiful, atomically sharp hexagonal nanostructures.”

This new method includes a combination of standard top-down lithographic methods with a new anisotropic wet etching process, therefore makes it possible to create perfect edges in two-dimensional materials.

Timur Shegai, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at Chalmers and leader of the research project, said, “This method opens up new and unprecedented possibilities for van der Waals materials (layered 2D materials). We can now combine edge physics with 2D physics in one single material. It is a fascinating development.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Munkhbat, B., Yankovich, A.B., Baranov, D.G. et al. Transition metal dichalcogenide metamaterials with atomic precision. Nat Commun 11, 4604 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18428-2

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

A promising way to detect elusive dark matter particles

Amit Malewar -
A new way to search for dark matter reveals hidden materials properties.
Read more
Technology

Future camera lenses could be thousands of times thinner and less resource-intensive

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden have developed a new technology for making the artificial materials known as 'metasurfaces.' The...
Read more
Science

A new contribution to the ongoing search into the possibility of life on Titan

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, used quantum mechanical calculations and have shown that azotosomes, could not form under the...
Read more
Technology

Making the internet more energy efficient

Amit Malewar -
The challenge lies in meeting that inevitable demand for capacity and performance while keeping costs at a reasonable level and minimizing the environmental impacts.
Read more
Space

ALMA catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight

Tech Explorist -
Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in which ESO is a partner, have spotted a peculiar gas cloud that resulted...
Read more
Environment

Capturing carbon dioxide with a sustainable new material

Pranjal Mehar -
The new material offers many benefits – it is sustainable, has a high capture rate, and has low operating costs.
Read more

TRENDING

Betelgeuse is 25 percent closer than previously thought

Space Amit Malewar -
It may be another 100,000 years until the giant red star Betelgeuse dies in a fiery explosion.
Read more

The world’s first room-temperature superconductor

Science Amit Malewar -
First room-temperature superconductor excites — and baffles — scientists.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist