New magnetic device offers hope for depression treatment

A device worn on the head, which emits a very low-frequency magnetic field, has improved symptoms in four male patients with major depressive disorder. This new treatment could be a safe and non-invasive way to help people with depression. The study’s findings were published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry.

The magnetic field is called an Extremely Low-Frequency Magnetic Environment (ELF-ELME), ranging from 0 to 300 Hz. While how magnetic fields interact with biological systems is complex and not fully understood, this frequency is thought to stimulate mitochondria and help renew them. Mitochondria produce energy, and addressing their function could potentially alleviate symptoms like fatigue associated with depression.

Four Japanese men with depression, aged 18 to 75, participated in an initial exploratory study in a clinical trial led by Professor Toshiya Inada at Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine and Masako Tachibana at Nagoya University Hospital.

In such studies, researchers and participants know the treatment being tested. Despite the small sample size and lack of a control group, the focus is gathering preliminary data to assess a new intervention’s safety, dosage, and potential effectiveness.

During the trial, participants used a head-mounted device that emitted an extremely low-frequency magnetic field (ELF-ELME) for two hours daily over eight weeks. As expected, all patients reported a reduction in their depression symptoms.

The experiment was a small trial without a control group. However, the results suggest that more extensive clinical trials could be done. If these trials show effectiveness, it could change how depression is treated.

Inada thinks the device could treat depression better. He said, “The magnetic field is non-invasive, much weaker than safety standards.” He hopes patients can use it at home without knowing.

He added, “Compared to antidepressants or other therapies, our device is easier and safer. It could be good for patients who don’t want medicine or with other treatments.”

In conclusion, the new magnetic field device shows promise for treating depression, offering hope for patients seeking alternative therapies.

Journal reference: