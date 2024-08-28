New low-cost blood test for brain cancer created

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have created a new automated device that can diagnose glioblastoma, a fast-growing, incurable brain cancer, in under an hour. Glioblastoma patients typically survive 12-18 months after diagnosis.

The device uses a biochip with electrokinetic technology to detect biomarkers like active EGFRs, common in cancers like glioblastoma and found in extracellular vesicles.

“Extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, are large nanoparticles secreted by cells with a weak charge. Our technology is designed to use these features for diagnosis,” explained Hsueh-Chia Chang, a professor at Notre Dame and lead author of the study published in Communications Biology.

The researchers faced two main challenges: distinguishing active from non-active EGFRs and creating a diagnostic tool to detect active EGFRs on extracellular vesicles in blood samples selectively.

To solve this, they developed a biochip with an affordable electrokinetic sensor about the size of a ball in a ballpoint pen. Antibodies on the sensor bind to the extracellular vesicles, increasing the diagnostic’s sensitivity and selectivity.

Synthetic silica nanoparticles detect active EGFRs on these vesicles by bringing a high negative charge. When active EGFRs are present, a voltage shift occurs, showing the presence of glioblastoma. This method reduces interference often seen in other sensor technologies.

Satyajyoti Senapati, a research professor at Notre Dame said, “Our electrokinetic sensor can do things other diagnostics can’t. We can use blood directly without pretreatment, and our sensor isn’t affected by other particles, making it more sensitive to disease detection.”

The device has three parts: an automation interface, a portable machine to run the test, and a biochip. Each test needs a new biochip, but the machine and interface are reusable. Tests take less than an hour and require just 100 microliters of blood. Each biochip costs under $2.

While designed for glioblastoma, the device could be adapted for other diseases. Researchers are investigating its use for pancreatic cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and epilepsy.

Chang said, “Our method isn’t just for glioblastoma, but we started with it because it’s deadly and lacks early screening tests. We hope that early detection will improve survival chances.”

Journal reference :