Space

New images show the start of a new spoke season at Saturn

We will have longer dedicated time to study Saturn’s spokes this season, say scientists.

By Amit Malewar
Saturn
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has observation time devoted to Saturn each year, thanks to the Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program, and the dynamic gas giant planet always shows us something new. This latest image heralds the start of Saturn's "spoke season" with the appearance of two smudgy spokes in the B ring, on the left in the image. The shape and shading of spokes varies – they can appear light or dark, depending on the viewing angle, and sometimes appear more like blobs than classic radial spoke shapes, as seen here. The ephemeral features don't last long, but as the planet's autumnal equinox approaches on May 6, 2025, more will appear. Scientists will be looking for clues to explain the cause and nature of the spokes. It's suspected they are ring material that is temporarily charged and levitated by interaction between Saturn's magnetic field and the solar wind, but this hypothesis has not been confirmed. Credits: NASA, ESA, and Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC); Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Saturn, like Earth, has four seasons because of its tilted axis. However, due to Saturn’s far bigger orbit, each season lasts roughly seven Earth years.

The “spoke season” surrounding Saturn’s equinox, when enigmatic markings start to form across its rings, has begun, according to new photographs of the planet from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Planetary scientists still do not fully understand the spokes’ origin and seasonal variability.

An equinox occurs when the rings are tilted edge-on to the Sun. The spokes disappear when it is near the summer or winter solstice on Saturn.

The most recent equinox on Saturn happened in 2009 when NASA’s Cassini mission was orbiting the gas giant planet for up-close observation.

The spokes are projected to become more prominent and detectable as the autumnal equinox of Saturn’s northern hemisphere on May 6, 2025, draws near.

NASA’s Voyager mission first observed the ring spokes in the early 1980s. They appear dark or light depending on the illumination and viewing angles.

The planet’s fluctuating magnetic field is thought to be the cause of the spokes. Solar wind and planetary magnetic fields combine to produce an electrically charged atmosphere. According to scientists, even the tiniest dust-sized icy ring particles have the potential to charge up and rise momentarily above the surrounding larger frozen particles and boulders.

NASA senior planetary scientist Amy Simon, head of the Hubble Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program, said“Despite years of excellent observations by the Cassini mission, the precise beginning and duration of the spoke season is still unpredictable, rather like predicting the first storm during hurricane season.”

“Thanks to Hubble’s OPAL program, which is building an archive of data on the outer solar system planets, we will have longer dedicated time to study Saturn’s spokes this season than ever before.”

“While our solar system’s other three gas giant planets also have ring systems, nothing compares to Saturn’s prominent rings, making them a laboratory for studying spoke phenomena. Whether spokes could or do occur at other ringed planets is currently unknown. It’s a fascinating magic trick of nature we only see on Saturn—for now, at least.”

Journal Reference:

  1. Amy A. Simon, et al. Hubble Detects the Start of a New Saturn Ring Spoke Season. Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL101904
JOURNAL
Geophysical Research Letters
