Monday, December 19, 2022
Health

New cranberry-tinted lipstick quickly inactivates disease-causing viruses

Their deep red cream quickly inactivates disease-causing viruses, bacteria, and a fungus.

By Pranjal Mehar
cranberry extract to a lipstick
Adding cranberry extract to a lipstick cream allowed it to fight off viruses, bacteria and a type of fungus. Credit: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has speeded up the race to find materials that could help limit or avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while infections by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungi are now becoming a serious threat. Sharing lipstick with a friend or family member can also spread infections.

A new study reported a novel bio-based lipstick containing cranberry extract that’s also antimicrobial. Their deep red cream quickly inactivates disease-causing viruses, bacteria, and fungus that come in contact with it.

Previously, cranberry extract has been shown to inactivate viruses, bacteria, and fungi. So, Ángel Serrano-Aroca and colleagues wanted to use cranberry extract to create a deep red lip tint with antimicrobial properties.

The research team blended Cranberry extract into a lipstick cream foundation that included shea butter, vitamin E, provitamin B5, babassu oil, and avocado oil. In trials, cultures containing various viruses, bacteria, and one species of fungus were put along with the reddish cream. Within a minute of coming into touch with the cranberry-containing cream, both enveloped and non-enveloped virus types were entirely inactive.

Within five hours of using the cream, the multidrug-resistant bacteria, mycobacteria, and fungus were largely inactive. According to the researchers, their novel lipstick formula could protect against various disease-causing microorganisms.

Journal Reference:

  1. Alberto Tuñón-Molina, Alba Cano-Vicent, Ángel Serrano-Aroca. Antimicrobial Lipstick: Bio-Based Composition against Viruses, Bacteria, and Fungi. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, 2022; DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c19460
ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces
