This new chip can shoot thousands of laser beams into the air

A chip-based photonic interface can connect light directly from circuits to the outside world, enabling progress in areas like optical sensing, displays, communications, computing, and quantum technologies. The ideal system would allow precise two-dimensional scanning of a tightly focused beam from any point on a photonic chip to many distinct spots.

However, current methods face a trade-off: integrated photonic circuits with diffractive optics are scalable but produce poor-quality beams. At the same time, mechanical scanners produce high-quality beams but are difficult to scale or integrate.

In a new study, MIT researchers and collaborators unveiled a new way to connect chips directly to the outside world using light. They have introduced a new solution, nicknamed “photonic ski‑jump”: a nanoscale waveguide built onto a piezoelectric cantilever that addresses the limitations of existing beam‑scanning technologies.

Their chip has arrays of tiny structures that curve up like glowing ski jumps. This design enables thousands of beams to be broadcast and controlled simultaneously. This improvement could change technologies from quantum computing to ultra-high-resolution displays.

Using this platform, they projected full‑color images about half the size of a grain of salt, pointing to applications in ultra‑compact displays and augmented reality glasses. They also showed how the same structures could precisely direct laser beams to control quantum bits, opening a path toward scalable quantum computing.

Henry Wen, a visiting research scientist in the Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE) at MIT, said, “On a chip, light travels in wires, but in our normal, free-space world, light travels wherever it wants. Interfacing between these two worlds has long been a challenge. But now, with this new platform, we can create thousands of individually controllable laser beams that can interact with the world outside the chip in a single shot.”

This project comes from the Quantum Moonshot Program, a collaboration among MIT, the University of Colorado Boulder, MITRE, and Sandia National Labs, aimed at building a new quantum computing platform using diamond-based qubits from the Englund lab.

These qubits are controlled with lasers, but scaling up to millions of qubits requires a way to direct millions of beams, something existing methods can’t handle.

To solve this, the team invented a new chip fabrication technique. They built tiny structures that bend upward off the chip surface, like “ski jumps,” to project laser beams into free space.

These structures are made from two layers of different materials (silicon nitride and aluminum nitride) that expand at different rates when cooled, causing them to curve upward, similar to how old thermostats curl metal strips with temperature changes.

Wen said, “Both of these materials, silicon nitride and aluminum nitride, were separate technologies. Finding a way to put them together was really the fabrication innovation that enabled the ski jumps. This wouldn’t have been possible without the pioneering contributions of Matt Eichenfield and Andrew Leenheer at Sandia National Labs.”

Waveguides on the chip deliver light to these ski jumps, and modulators control the beams, enabling precise, scalable scanning of light into free space to interact with many qubits simultaneously.

Despite its minuscule size (less than 0.1 mm²), it can emit broadband, diffraction‑limited beams and vibrate at kilohertz rates with remarkable stability. Because it’s fabricated in a standard CMOS foundry, the technology is scalable. When driven at low voltages, the ski‑jump achieves scanning speeds more than 50 times faster than state‑of‑the‑art mechanical mirrors.

The researchers discovered that their chip can broadcast light in different colors and adjust the spacing of the emitted pattern by tuning the frequencies. This allows them to “paint” stable, high-resolution images directly in free space without needing error correction. Because the pixels are extremely small, 30,000 can fit in the area that holds only two smartphone pixels, the platform can serve as an ultra‑high‑resolution optical engine.

“Our platform is the ideal optical engine because our pixels are at the physical limit of how small a pixel can be,” he adds.

Beyond displays and quantum computing, the technology could enable compact Lidars for tiny robots and speed up laser‑based 3D printing by rapidly projecting controllable beams. Looking ahead, the team plans to expand the system. They will test its durability and explore new uses, such as lab-on-chip devices and micro-opto-robotic agents.

Journal Reference: