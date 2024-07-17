New approach to reducing friction on metallic surfaces

The president of SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly), Dr. Winston “Wole” Soboyejo, and postdoctoral researcher, Dr. Tabiri Kwayie Asumadu, have recently published a revolutionary new paper titled “Robust Macroscale Superlubricity on Carbon-Coated Metallic Surfaces.”

This paper presents an innovative approach to reducing friction on metallic surfaces – a significant advancement that could have profound real-world implications.

Their study demonstrates that superlubricity, a state of virtually no friction previously thought to be achievable only at the nanoscale, can now be sustained at the macroscale for extended periods under regular atmospheric conditions. This is achieved through the use of sustainably produced carbon coatings made from biowaste, representing a major leap forward in the field of friction reduction.

The practical implications of these discoveries are manifold. Within the automotive sector, over 30 percent of fuel consumption in passenger vehicles is attributed to overcoming friction, making these innovative coatings pivotal in significantly enhancing fuel efficiency.

In the realm of manufacturing and industrial machinery, they have the potential to curtail deterioration, resulting in substantial cost reductions and mitigating the 1-4% of a country’s GDP that is allocated to friction-induced equipment issues. Moreover, in electronic devices, the challenges posed by friction at a micro-scale can be alleviated with the assistance of these coatings.

“This research truly could touch most industries,” said Dr. Asumadu. “From biomedical to energy sectors to nearly every kind of manufacturing, this approach could help to extend the life of machine parts, reduce maintenance and replacement costs, and create a more sustainable industrial future.”

The paper was published in Applied Materials Today by a group of eight materials scientists collaborating across Africa and the Northeastern United States, including Mobin Vandadi, Desmond Edem Primus Klenam, Kwadwo Mensah-Darkwa, Emmanuel Gikunoo, Samuel Kwofie, and Nima Rahbar.

“My colleagues and I are extremely proud of this work, particularly for the environmental and economic implications it could have,” said Dr. Soboyejo. “We look forward to seeing the breakthroughs in friction management technologies that will happen as researchers operationalize these approaches.”

Journal reference: