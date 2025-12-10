A never-before-seen blast from a supermassive black hole

In the heart of a distant spiral galaxy, a cosmic storm has erupted. This event is unlike anything astronomers have seen before. Leading X-ray space telescopes XMM-Newton and XRISM have spotted a supermassive black hole in NGC 3783 generating ultra-fast winds.

The drama unfolded in mere hours. First came a brilliant X-ray flare, blazing from the black hole’s core before fading almost as quickly as it appeared. Then, as if the flare had cracked open a hidden reservoir of energy, furious winds surged outward, raging at one-fifth the speed of light.

“We’ve not watched a black hole create winds this speedily before,” says lead researcher Liyi Gu at Space Research Organisation Netherlands (SRON). “For the first time, we’ve seen how a rapid burst of X-ray light from a black hole immediately triggers ultra-fast winds, with these winds forming in just a single day.”

The black hole at the center of NGC 3783 is a massive gravitational force, weighing about 30 million Suns. As it consumes nearby matter, it powers an Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN). This region is bright and chaotic, shining across the electromagnetic spectrum and sending jets and winds into space.

“AGNs are really fascinating and intense regions, and key targets for both XMM-Newton and XRISM,” adds Matteo Guainazzi, ESA XRISM Project Scientist and co-author of the discovery.

The winds, scientists suggest, may have formed when the AGN’s tangled magnetic fields suddenly untwisted. This released energy in a way similar to solar flares, but on a scale that is almost beyond imagination.

“The winds around this black hole seem to have been created as the AGN’s tangled magnetic field suddenly ‘untwisted’, similar to the flares that erupt from the Sun, but on a scale almost too big to imagine.”

Though the black hole’s fury seems alien, its behavior mirrors our own star. The winds resemble coronal mass ejections; vast eruptions of plasma that the Sun hurls into space. In fact, a solar flare on 11 November recently triggered such an ejection, with winds racing outward at 1,500 km per second.

By comparison, the black hole’s winds are nearly forty times faster. Yet the similarity offers a comforting bridge: even the most monstrous objects in the Universe sometimes echo the physics of our familiar Sun.

“Windy AGNs also play a big role in how their host galaxies evolve, and how they form new stars,” adds Camille Diez, ESA Research Fellow.

“Because they’re so influential, knowing more about the magnetism of AGNs, and how they whip up winds such as these, is key to understanding the history of galaxies throughout the Universe.”

This discovery was only possible thanks to the joint efforts of two powerful X-ray observatories: XMM-Newton tracked the flare’s evolution and measured the winds with its Optical Monitor and EPIC camera, and XRISM, used its Resolve instrument to capture the winds’ speed, structure, and launch mechanism. A 10-day observing campaign targeting NGC 3783 was carried out in late July 2024.

As the soft flare faded, astronomers detected a signal at 8.4 keV in the Resolve spectrum. This indicated an ultra-fast outflow moving at around 57,000 km/s, which is about 19% the speed of light. This outflow was probably not a one-time event but part of a larger eruption that lasted about three days.

“Their discovery stems from successful collaboration, something that’s a core part of all ESA missions,” says ESA XMM-Newton Project Scientist Erik Kuulkers.

“By zeroing in on an active supermassive black hole, the two telescopes have found something we’ve not seen before: rapid, ultra-fast, flare-triggered winds reminiscent of those that form at the Sun.”

“Excitingly, this suggests that solar and high-energy physics may work in surprisingly familiar ways throughout the Universe.”

The findings transform our view of black holes from silent devourers into tempestuous engines, capable of shaping galaxies with their winds. By linking the physics of the Sun to the fury of a supermassive black hole, astronomers have revealed that the Universe may be more interconnected and more familiar than we ever imagined.

Journal Reference: