Neck strain alters spine and muscles, leading to pain

Using smartphones and computers for long periods has led to a rise in neck pain. While neck muscle fatigue was known to cause pain, how it affects the spine was unclear.

Texas A&M University researchers used advanced X-ray imaging and found that sustained neck strain causes muscle fatigue, which increases the spine’s curve and leads to pain. Their findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Xudong Zhang from Texas A&M, the lead researcher, explains that their study has provided a clear understanding of how muscle fatigue leads to mechanical changes in the neck, increasing the risk of pain. This knowledge, with its potential to guide better work practices and innovative product designs, such as head-mounted wearables, offers a promising solution to reduce neck pain.

Neck pain is a common issue, affecting around 2,500 people per 100,000 globally, and is expected to rise by 32.5% by 2050. Poor posture, especially from long hours at a computer or using smart devices, is a significant cause.

Neck muscles keep the spine stable, but when muscles get tired, they can’t correctly hold the bones in position, leading to pain. Dr. Zhang’s research shows how muscle fatigue changes neck posture.

To test their idea, researchers had volunteers hold their necks in neutral, bent forward, and bent backward positions until they got tired. They used EMG to measure muscle fatigue and X-rays to track small spine movements.

Results showed that muscle fatigue changes the spine’s position, increasing the risk of injury. Next, researchers will create dynamic models to understand these changes over time better.

