Natural probiotics found in UK newborns’ gut microbiomes

Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University College London (UCL), and the University of Birmingham, have found a type of bacteria in UK newborns that helps digest breast milk and protects their gut from harmful pathogens. In the most extensive study of UK infant microbiomes, scientists analyzed stool samples from 1,288 healthy infants under one month old. They discovered that one beneficial bacteria can thrive in a baby’s gut and prevent pathogens, showing promise as a natural probiotic.

The study suggests that findings could help create better infant formulas and probiotics with natural strains suited for babies’ gut health. Current probiotics use strains not found in newborns in industrialized countries like the UK and the US.

Researchers also identified a third bacterium that may lead to antibiotic resistance. In the future, personalized probiotics could support healthy gut development in newborns.

More research, like the 4M project, is needed to understand how early gut bacteria affect health. The study examines how the infant gut microbiome and feeding impact brain development and mental health.

The gut microbiome forms right after birth, and probiotics could help boost it early. Researchers found that UK newborns fall into one of three microbiome profiles, each dominated by a specific beneficial bacteria.

Bifidobacterium longum and Bifidobacterium breve help the baby’s gut by supporting other good microbes, while Enterococcus faecalis can be harmful. B. longum comes from the mother during childbirth, but B. breve does not. B. breve thrives on breast milk and blocks harmful pathogens. Antibiotics affect gut bacteria more than breastfeeding, and a common probiotic bacterium, B. infantis, is rare in UK infants.

Dr. Yan Shao from the Wellcome Sanger Institute explained that newborns’ gut microbiomes start forming at birth, and this study identified three critical bacteria that shape this process. This discovery helps in understanding how to support a healthy microbiome early on.

Professor Louise Kenny from the University of Liverpool emphasized that childbirth and feeding decisions are personal, and more research is needed to understand how they affect microbiome development and health.

Professor Nigel Field from UCL said “it’s essential to study how these bacteria affect health throughout life, and more research with larger groups is needed.”

Dr. Trevor Lawley from the Wellcome Sanger Institute highlighted the potential of a beneficial bacterium that can digest breast milk and protect against harmful microbes, suggesting it could be an effective natural probiotic.

