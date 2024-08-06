Natural bacteria compound for safe skin lightening

Melanin protects the skin from UV radiation. Melanin production increases when skin is exposed to UV rays, with Tyrosinase playing a pivotal role. UV exposure or aging can disrupt this process, leading to too much melanin and causing hyperpigmentation.

Current tyrosinase inhibitors, like hydroquinone, pose safety concerns and can cause skin issues. However, the discovery of a promising tyrosinase inhibitor from a skin bacterium, Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum, offers a safer alternative. These less toxic natural compounds provide a reassuring and confident step forward in skin-lightening research.

Researchers from Tokyo University of Science screened over 100 skin bacteria. The team found that Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum produces a potent tyrosinase inhibitor. They used mushroom tyrosinase to confirm this and identified the active compound as cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr).

Using 3D simulations, they discovered that cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) mimics L-tyrosine, blocking the enzyme’s active site and stopping it from working. Dr. Furuyama highlighted that this is the first study to explain how a tyrosinase inhibitor from skin bacteria works.

The team is very hopeful about their discovery. Cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) is non-toxic to human cells, making it suitable for treating hyperpigmentation. It also has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties. They successfully extracted large amounts of cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) from C. tuberculostearicum, essential for industrial production.

Three-dimensional plots of molecular docking diagrams of l-tyrosine and cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) complexes with tyrosinase. Using docking simulations, recent study found that cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) binds to the substrate-binding site of mushroom tyrosinase, obstructing the substrate pocket and preventing its activity.credit: Yuuki Furuyama from Tokyo University of Science.

However, Dr. Furuyama notes that more research is needed before using cyclo(L-Pro-L-Tyr) in cosmetics. Testing with human Tyrosinase and detailed studies on its mechanisms are essential to ensure its effectiveness and safety. While the potential is excellent, thorough scientific validation is required before it can be used in skincare products.

The study concludes that cyclo (L-Pro-L-Tyr), a natural compound from skin bacteria, can safely lighten skin by inhibiting Tyrosinase. It shows promise due to its non-toxic nature and additional health benefits. However, more research is needed before it can be widely used in skincare products.

