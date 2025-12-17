NASA’s IXPE mission cracks the mystery of black hole jets

For more than half a century, astronomers have puzzled over a deceptively simple question: where do the X‑rays in a supermassive black hole’s jet actually come from?

Now, thanks to an extraordinarily long and sensitive observation by NASA’s Imaging X‑ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), scientists finally have an answer, and it reshapes how we understand some of the most powerful engines in the universe.

The results, published Nov. 11 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, come from an international collaboration that turned one of the brightest X‑ray regions in the sky into a cosmic laboratory.

Between January and March, IXPE locked its gaze on the Perseus Cluster, a colossal gathering of galaxies wrapped in gas as hot as the Sun’s core. Over 600 hours of exposure, IXPE collected its longest-ever look at a single target, and its first deep dive into a galaxy cluster.

At the cluster’s heart sits 3C 84, a famously bright active galaxy whose central black hole launches jets of high‑energy particles. Because it’s both close and luminous, 3C 84 has long been a favorite for astronomers trying to decode jet physics.

But this time, IXPE wasn’t just looking at brightness. It was measuring polarization, the subtle orientation of X‑ray light that reveals how and where that light was born.

To separate the jet’s signal from the cluster’s blazing hot gas, scientists combined IXPE’s data with observations from NASA’s Chandra X‑ray Observatory, NuSTAR, and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Chandra’s sharp imaging was especially crucial for untangling the overlapping X‑ray sources.

“While measuring the polarization of 3C 84 was one of the key science goals, we are still searching for additional polarization signals in this galaxy cluster that could be signatures of more exotic physics,” said Steven Ehlert, IXPE project scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

The team focused on a long-standing debate: Do the X‑rays in the jet come from synchrotron self‑Compton (SSC) scattering, where the jet’s own lower‑energy photons get boosted to X‑ray energies? Or do they come from external Compton scattering, where background photons unrelated to the jet get energized?

“We’ve already determined that for sources like 3C 84, the X-rays originated from inverse Compton scattering,” explained Ioannis Liodakis, lead author and researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics – FORTH in Greece. “With IXPE observations of 3C 84, we had a unique chance to determine the properties of the seed photons.”

The two scenarios predict very different polarization signatures.

“The synchrotron self-Compton and external Compton scenarios have very different predictions for their X-ray polarization,” said Frederic Marin of the Strasbourg Astronomical Observatory. “Any detection of X-ray polarization from 3C 84 almost decisively rules out the possibility of external Compton as the emission mechanism.”

And IXPE did detect it. Across the 60‑day campaign, telescopes around the world, optical, radio, and X‑ray, joined the effort. When the data were combined, the result was striking:

IXPE measured a net X‑ray polarization of 4%, with values similar at optical and radio wavelengths. This alignment across the spectrum strongly supports the synchrotron self‑Compton model. In other words, the jet is recycling its own light: low‑energy photons created in the plane are being boosted to X‑ray energies by the jet’s own high‑speed particles.

“Separating these two components was essential to this measurement and could not be done by any single X-ray telescope, but by combining the IXPE polarization data with Chandra, NuSTAR, and Swift, we were able to confirm this polarization measurement was associated specifically with 3C 84,” said Sudip Chakraborty of the Universities Space Research Association.

With this breakthrough, IXPE has solved one of the longest-standing puzzles in high‑energy astrophysics. But the mission is far from finished. Scientists are now combing through IXPE’s data from other regions of the Perseus Cluster, searching for additional polarization signatures, and perhaps hints of even stranger physics lurking in the cosmic fog.

If the first 600 hours are any indication, the universe still has plenty of secrets left to reveal.

