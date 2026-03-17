NASA’s Parker Solar Probe skims the Sun in record close flyby

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made its latest close approach to the Sun on March 11, flying within 3.8 million miles (6.2 million kilometers) above the Sun’s surface. This flyby allowed the spacecraft to back away and gather data it never set out to, data from within the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona. The mission is to improve scientists’ understanding of the Sun’s activity and its effects on space weather throughout the solar system.

Launched on August 12, 2018, the probe continues to provide groundbreaking insights into our nearest star. The Parker Solar Probe holds the record for the closest that any spacecraft has gotten to the Sun. On its 27th flyby, it again matched its record distance traveling at a staggering speed of 430,000 mph. Such proximity enables the spacecraft to directly sample the Sun’s atmosphere, a task this mission has accomplished for the first time.

Throughout the flyby, Parker measured solar wind and intense solar phenomena like coronal mass ejections and solar flares. These observations are key in broadening scientists’ understanding of how energy and particles flow through the Sun’s atmosphere and into space. The data is especially useful because the Sun is currently in its most active phase, called the solar maximum.

From March 6 to March 16, Parker flew on autopilot while out of contact with Earth. Its onboard instruments captured detailed measurements deep inside the corona.

Understanding solar activity is vital because space weather can disrupt satellites, communications, air travel, and even power grids on Earth. By studying how solar wind and eruptions shape the space environment, scientists can improve forecasts, helping to protect astronauts and safeguard the technologies we rely on every day.

Parker’s extended mission should last into the late 2020s, as it monitors how solar activity changes as the Sun moves toward a quieter phase. Long-term observations will help scientists model the Sun more accurately and predict potential effects on future missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as on solar storms.