Subscribe
SEARCH
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Space

NASA’s Curiosity finds a book-like rock on Mars

The image in an anaglyph can be viewed with red-blue 3D glasses.

By Amit Malewar
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Image showing book-like rock
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), equipped on the end of its robotic arm, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a close-up view of a book-like rock- named ‘Terra Firme.’

The appearance of the rock looks like the open pages of a book. The image was taken on April 15, 2023, the mission’s 3,800th Martian day, or Sol.

Mars has unusual shapes of rocks formed by water seeping through cracks in a rock in the ancient past, bringing harder minerals along with them. The softer rock is carved away, leaving only the harder materials after being sandblasted by the wind for ages.

New Inventions
TRENDING
Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™