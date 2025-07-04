SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Space

NASA detected a comet that originated from interstellar space

It is currently located about 420 million miles (670 million kilometers) away.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
This diagram shows the trajectory of interstellar comet
This diagram shows the trajectory of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it passes through the solar system. It will make its closest approach to the Sun in October. NASA/JPL-Caltech

On July 1, 2025, a telescope perched in the Chilean Andes caught sight of something extraordinary: a comet from another star system. Now officially named 3I/ATLAS, this icy traveler is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever observed, following the enigmatic ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and comet 2I/Borisov in 2019.

The NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope in Rio Hurtado first spotted the object streaking in from the direction of the constellation Sagittarius. At the time, it was about 420 million miles (670 million km) from Earth, roughly the distance to Jupiter, and moving at a blistering 152,000 mph (245,000 km/h).

But this wasn’t a sudden appearance. After the initial detection, astronomers dug into archival data from ATLAS telescopes and the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, uncovering pre-discovery images dating back to June 14. These early glimpses helped confirm the comet’s hyperbolic trajectory, a telltale sign that it’s not bound by the Sun’s gravity and is simply passing through.

What makes 3I/ATLAS so exciting isn’t just its speed or rarity; it’s what it might be made of. As a comet, it carries ice, dust, and gas from a completely different star system. Studying it could offer clues about how planets form elsewhere in the galaxy, or even hint at the building blocks of life beyond Earth.

“These things take millions of years to go from one stellar neighborhood to another,” said Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

Despite its dramatic entrance, 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth. It will stay at least 1.6 astronomical units (about 150 million miles) away. Its closest approach to the Sun — 1.4 AU, just inside Mars’ orbit, will happen around October 30.

The comet is expected to remain visible to ground-based telescopes through September, after which it will disappear behind the Sun’s glare. It should reemerge in early December, offering astronomers another chance to study it before it vanishes into the cosmic dark.

With only two other interstellar objects ever observed, 3I/ATLAS is a scientific jackpot. Telescopes around the world, including the James Webb Space Telescope and the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory, are racing to gather data before it’s gone.

Picks for you

  1. Hubble Snaps Close-Up of Comet NEOWISE
  2. Darkest ever view of a dense interstellar cloud
  3. Asteroid’s comet-like tail is not made of dust
  4. Webb finds water, and a new mystery, in rare main belt comet

Read next

Recommended Books
Tech ExploristSpace
Popular Now
Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®