Nanoplastics could potentially cross blood-brain barrier

A new study by an international team of scientists offers a better understanding of how nanoplastics might transfer in human blood and interact with biological systems. It suggests that nanoplastics may cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) cells.

Scientists determined how polystyrene (PS) made nanoplastics and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) behave in human plasma and how they cross BBB. By embedding gadolinium into the nanoplastics, they created a new approach to tracking and quantifying the movement of nanoplastics and their transformation within the human body.

The scientists found that nanoplastics immediately attract several biomolecules after exposure to human plasma. This leads to a ‘biological corona’ affecting their behavior and cell interactions.

The study showed that both PS and PVC nanoplastics can pass through the blood-brain barrier (BBB), but PVC particles get through more efficiently. However, a biological corona reduces the amount that can enter the brain. The BBB is a layer of tightly packed cells that protects the brain.

The human blood-brain barrier (BBB) is made of tightly packed cells surrounded by astrocytes and pericytes. These cells help block many substances from reaching the brain.

According to scientists, since nanoplastics can get through this barrier, more studies are needed to understand their potential harm and long-term effects on health.

Dr. Šárka Lehtonen from the University of Eastern Finland said, “Our research provides crucial insights into the behavior of nanoplastics in human biological systems. Understanding how these particles cross the blood-brain barrier opens new avenues for developing preventive measures against their potential harm.”

