SUBSCRIBE

Mystery solved: What causes powerful fast radio bursts?

Flash of luck.

By Amit Malewar
Space
a magnetar in outburst
An artist's impression of a magnetar in outburst, showing complex magnetic field structure and beamed emission following a crust-cracking episode. (Image credit: McGill University Graphic Design Team)

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are intense pulses of radio waves that can emit more energy in a few thousandths of a second. Since fast radio bursts are rare and bright — they are visible from millions or even billions of light-years across space.

Many FRBs have been detected, but their origins remain poorly understood.

A flash of luck helped astronomers solve this cosmic mystery.

This April, two very different telescopes spotted a rare but considerably weaker burst from inside our own Milky Way galaxy. Those two telescopes: one a California doctoral student’s set of handmade antenna s, which included actual cake pans, the other a $20 million Canadian observatory.

They tracked that fast radio burst to a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth. It was the first FRB traced to a source- emanating from our galaxy.

Astronomers noted, “there could be other sources for these bursts, but they are now sure about one guilty party: magnetars.”

Magnetars are a variety of neutron stars with powerful magnetic fields. A typical magnetar magnetic field is a trillion times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making magnetars the most magnetic objects in the Universe. They can discharge intense bursts of X-rays and gamma rays and recently have become a leading candidate for the sources of FRBs.

Cornell University Shami Chatterjee, who wasn’t part of either discovery team, said, “There are maybe a dozen or so of these magnetars in our galaxy, apparently because they are so young and part of the star birth process and the Milky Way is not as flush with star births as other galaxies.”

Caltech radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek said, “This burst in less than a second contained about the same amount of energy that our sun produces in a month, and still that’s far weaker than the radio bursts detected coming from outside our galaxy.”

Co-author Daniele Michilli, an astrophysicist at McGill and part of the Canadian team, said, “The ones that come from outside our galaxy and travel millions or billions of light-years are “tens of thousands to millions of times more powerful than anything we have detected in our galaxy.”

Cornell’s Chatterjee said, “You had to be looking at the right place at the right millisecond. Unless you were very, very lucky, you’re not going to see one of these.”

The occurrence of FRBs outside the milky way is frequent, but astronomers don’t have any idea how often these bursts happen inside our galaxy.

Bochenek said, “We still don’t know how lucky we got. This could be a once-in-five-year thing, or there could be a few events to happen each year.”

Astronomers have had as many 50 different theories for what causes these fast radio bursts, including aliens. They emphasize that magnetars may not be the only answer, especially since there seem to be two types of fast radio bursts. Some, like the one spotted in April, happen only once, while others repeat themselves often.

Michilli said his team had traced one outburst that happens every 16 days to a nearby galaxy and is getting close to pinpointing the source.

Cornell’s Chatterjee said, “Some of these young magnetars are only a few decades old, “and that’s what gives them enough energy to produce repeating fast radio bursts.”

Journal References:
  1. A bright millisecond-duration radio burst from a Galactic magnetar, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2863-y
  2. A fast radio burst associated with a Galactic magnetar, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2872-x
  3. No pulsed radio emission during a bursting phase of a Galactic magnetar, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2872-x
  4. The physical mechanisms of fast radio bursts, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2872-x

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Most detailed and complete record yet of Earth’s last magnetic reversal

Amit Malewar -
A better understanding of the geophysical events leading up to the switch and how Earth responded since then.
Read more
Space

New work reveals the likely original locations of Saturn and Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Where were Jupiter and Saturn born?
Read more
Space

There could be almost 300 million potentially habitable planets in our galaxy

Amit Malewar -
Some could even be pretty close.
Read more
Space

Smallest Earth-sized free-floating planet found in milky way

Amit Malewar -
An Earth-sized rogue planet discovered in the Milky Way.
Read more
Science

New clues into how Earth got its oxygen

Amit Malewar -
The innovative technique analyzes ancient rocks to understand the role of iron.
Read more
Space

Our Milky Way galaxy is surrounded by a clumpy halo of hot gases

Amit Malewar -
The Milky Way galaxy is in the recycling business.
Read more

TRENDING

Researchers invent flexible and highly reliable sensor for wearable health devices and robotic perception

Technology Tech Explorist -
This novel e-skin, called TRACE, performs five times better than conventional soft materials.
Read more

Scientists identified the cause of COVID-19 blood clots

Health Pranjal Mehar -
A new study reveals the virus triggers antibodies circulating through the blood, causing clots in people hospitalized with the disease.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist