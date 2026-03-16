The mystery of intense magnetism on the Moon is finally solved

Between 1.0 and 3.6 billion years ago, many studies suggest the Moon either had a very weak magnetic field or none at all. But for the period between 3.6 and 3.85 billion years ago, evidence from NASA’s Apollo Mission shows something different: some rocks record strong magnetic fields, while others show weak or no magnetism. This mix has puzzled researchers for decades.

A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford now suggests that conclusion may have been misleading. The Apollo samples appear to represent rare, short-lived magnetic events rather than the Moon’s typical magnetic environment.

The findings reveal that the Moon’s strong magnetic field likely occurred only briefly in its history and was linked to unusual titanium-rich rocks deep inside the lunar interior.

Lead author Associate Professor Claire Nichols (Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford) said: “Our new study suggests that the Apollo samples are biased to extremely rare events that lasted a few thousand years – but up to now, these have been interpreted as representing 0.5 billion years of lunar history. It now seems that a sampling bias prevented us from realizing how short and rare these strong magnetism events were.”

New study determined the Moon is much older than previously believed

Researchers have long debated whether the Moon once had a powerful magnetic field generated by its core. Many Apollo samples contained strong magnetic signatures, suggesting a long-lived magnetic dynamo similar to Earth’s.

However, new research indicates those samples may not represent the Moon as a whole.

The team examined the chemistry of lunar rocks known as Mare basalts; volcanic rocks formed from ancient lava flows on the Moon’s surface.

They discovered a clear pattern: rocks with high titanium levels showed strong magnetization. In contrast, samples with less than 6% titanium consistently recorded weak magnetic fields.

This suggests that the Moon only experienced strong magnetic fields during rare geological events linked to the melting of titanium-rich material deep within its interior.

Researchers analyzed the chemical composition and magnetic properties of lunar samples collected during the Apollo missions.

They then created computer models to simulate how often such magnetic events would occur across the Moon’s surface.

The models showed that the strong magnetic signals recorded in Apollo rocks likely represent extremely rare events lasting only a few thousand years.

Earth’s oldest rock found on the Moon

The key issue lies in sampling bias. All Apollo missions landed in relatively flat regions called lunar “mare,” which are rich in titanium-bearing basalts.

Because astronauts collected many of these rocks, researchers unintentionally studied a set of samples that overrepresented rare, strong magnetic events.

Co-author Associate Professor Jon Wade (Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford) said: “If we were aliens exploring the Earth, and had landed here just six times, we would probably have a similar sampling bias, especially if we were selecting a flat surface to land on.”

“It was only by chance that the Apollo missions focused so much on the Mare region of the Moon. If they landed somewhere else, we would likely have concluded that the Moon only ever had a weak magnetic field and missed this important part of early lunar history entirely.”

As a result, researchers mistakenly believed the Moon maintained a powerful magnetic field for roughly 500 million years, when it may have been much weaker most of the time.

The new findings change how researchers view the Moon’s internal history and magnetic development.

Future missions could confirm the theory. NASA’s upcoming Artemis program aims to collect samples from different regions of the Moon, including areas far from the mare basalts.

If those samples show weaker magnetism, it would confirm that the Moon’s strong magnetic fields were rare and short-lived events throughout its history.

Journal Reference: