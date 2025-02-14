mRNA helps cells ‘walk’: A new role of mRNA

Cells need to move around to do their jobs, a process called cell migration. Cell migration is crucial for health and is involved in development, healing, immune defense, and even conditions like cancer.

A recent study by Yale University found that mRNA (messenger RNA) plays a significant role in cell migration. This discovery helps scientists better understand what mRNA does in the body.

The research focuses on cells’ “feet,” which are small bundles of molecules that help cells move.

Scientists are exploring how cells get the right “socks” or “shoes” (proteins) to move properly. They discovered that mRNAs, thought only to help make these proteins, are a part of the cell’s feet, like being part of the socks and shoes.

In their study, researchers looked for mRNAs at the cell’s feet, also called focal adhesions (FAs). Earlier studies had found only a few mRNAs there, but this new research discovered 100 to 200 mRNAs in two different cell types.

Focal adhesions (FAs) help cells move by connecting the cell’s internal structure (actin cytoskeleton) to the outside environment (extracellular matrix). Various proteins, like paxillin, vinculin, talin, and α-actinin, create layers in FAs, which are essential for their function.

FAs build up and break down as the cell moves, with their size determined by the exchange of proteins between the FA and the cytoplasm. These dynamic changes allow the cell to attach to the matrix, move forward, and let go.

Stefania Nicoli, an associate professor of internal medicine at YSM and co-senior author of the study, said, “While mRNAs are usually known for their role in producing proteins, we found this group of mRNAs that are ‘paused’ and not producing proteins at all.”

Instead of making proteins, these mRNAs worked with a protein called G3BP1 at the cell’s focal adhesions. This partnership is essential for proper cell movement.

Liana Boraas, an associate research scientist at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and co-lead author, said, “When we removed G3BP1, the cells didn’t migrate as well. And changing the mRNA recruited to the focal adhesions also changed how the cells migrated.”

Cell speed, an aspect of cell migration, is mainly driven by the size of the cell’s feet. Researchers discovered that the mRNA-G3BP1 complex influences cell migration by maintaining the flow of foot proteins, which affects the size of the focal adhesions (feet). This suggests that mRNAs have additional functions beyond just producing proteins.

The researchers are now exploring whether these findings can be used to regulate cell migration and fix issues when they occur. While current mRNA therapies focus on protein production, discovering these other roles could lead to new RNA-based disease treatments.

Boraas said, “It’s possible that by introducing different types of mRNA in a localized manner, we could either promote or inhibit cell migration depending on what’s needed in a particular context.”

