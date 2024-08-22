Scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, and ISRO have reported the first in-situ elemental abundance of lunar soil near the South Pole. They used the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) on the Chandrayaan-3 rover for this analysis.

The Lunar Magma Ocean hypothesis has predicted that the primordial lunar crust was formed from the floatation of lighter anorthite plagioclase. This new study supports this hypothesis.

APXS also detected a higher abundance of magnesium-rich minerals, suggesting contributions from deeper layer material ejected from the South Pole-Aitken basin during its formation. Measurements from 23 locations around the landing site show the lunar soil is uniform in composition, making it a useful reference for future remote sensing missions.

The APXS uses X-ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy and Particle-Induced X-ray Emission to detect and measure elements in lunar soil, such as Si, Mg, Al, Fe, Ca, and others such as Mn, Cr, Ti, Ni, K, Na, and S. By irradiating the lunar surface with its Cm-244 sources, APXS recorded characteristic X-ray lines of all major and minor elements.

Based on APXS data and CIPW normative mineralogy computations, PRL scientists found that the lunar soil is a mixture of two rock types: Ferroan Anorthosite (FAN) (enriched in plagioclase) and Magnesian Suite (Mg-suite). Plagioclase is the main mineral in the lunar highland terrain; the soil also contains higher levels of olivine and pyroxene than usually found in the Moon’s outer crust.

According to the Lunar Magma Ocean (LMO) hypothesis, the Moon was once an entire magma ocean. As magma cooled, heavier minerals like olivine and pyroxene sank to form the Moon’s inner layers, while lighter plagioclase floated and formed the outer crust.

The APXS findings show a lot of FAN in the soil, which supports the LMO hypothesis. However, the presence of extra Mg-rich materials suggests that the outer crustal soil near Shiv Shakti point has been mixed with material from deeper layers of the Moon.

The South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, the largest impact basin in the solar system, was formed around 4.2–4.3 billion years ago by an asteroid impact. This impact excavated Mg-rich material from deeper layers of the Moon and spread it to nearby areas, including where the Chandrayaan-3 landed, about 350 km from the SPA rim. Later cratering mixed this deeper material with surface soil, resulting in the composition observed by the APXS.